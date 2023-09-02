Shedeur Sanders gets Colorado off to a winning start by throwing for 510 yards in his debut. (1:21)

Deion Sanders' overhaul of the Colorado Buffaloes has been one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Sanders arrived in Boulder from Jackson State with superstars -- namely QB Shedeur Sanders, his son, and the do-everything Travis Hunter -- alongside him. The mystery and hype were real.

On Saturday, we finally got to see what these Buffs would look like as they faced the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, last year's national runner-up. The game was eye-opening as Shedeur Sanders broke CU's single-game passing yardage record in his first start. He threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, and Dylan Edwards had 159 total yards and four scores in Colorado's 45-42 win in Fort Worth.

The win caught the attention of several pro athletes.

It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today.



To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season...



It's one thing to talk about it.

It's another to actually do it.



Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 2, 2023

Congratulations to Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on his first victory at Colorado! His son QB Shedeur Sanders showed out breaking the school record for over 500 passing yards! 🔥 The great ones always win! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 2, 2023

Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 2, 2023

Absolutely special what we're witnessing with these boys at Colorado & that's something I NEVER thought I'd be saying tbh — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 2, 2023

Hunter, a former five-star recruit, barely left the field on Saturday. He played 129 total snaps and had 11 catches for 119 yards. On defense, he had three tackles and an interception. The third-quarter pick ended a potential scoring drive for TCU. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett summed up his performance nicely.

TRAVIS HUNTER DID IT ALL IN COLORADO'S WIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/Eu9e5XCYV3 — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023

The Travis Hunter kid is all 99s... 🤝🏾💯🔥 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) September 2, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. even suggested that his brother, Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne, might need a new home.