          Twitter reacts to Colorado's big opening win over TCU

          play
          Shedeur Sanders throws for school-record 510 yards, 4 TDs in debut (1:21)

          Shedeur Sanders gets Colorado off to a winning start by throwing for 510 yards in his debut. (1:21)

          • ESPN
          Sep 2, 2023, 11:20 PM

          Deion Sanders' overhaul of the Colorado Buffaloes has been one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Sanders arrived in Boulder from Jackson State with superstars -- namely QB Shedeur Sanders, his son, and the do-everything Travis Hunter -- alongside him. The mystery and hype were real.

          On Saturday, we finally got to see what these Buffs would look like as they faced the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, last year's national runner-up. The game was eye-opening as Shedeur Sanders broke CU's single-game passing yardage record in his first start. He threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns, and Dylan Edwards had 159 total yards and four scores in Colorado's 45-42 win in Fort Worth.

          The win caught the attention of several pro athletes.

          Hunter, a former five-star recruit, barely left the field on Saturday. He played 129 total snaps and had 11 catches for 119 yards. On defense, he had three tackles and an interception. The third-quarter pick ended a potential scoring drive for TCU. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett summed up his performance nicely.

          Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. even suggested that his brother, Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne, might need a new home.