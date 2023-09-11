Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen was hospitalized on Sunday after suffering what the school characterized as a "medical episode" while working in the football offices earlier in the day.

Coen, 37, is currently in his second stint as O.C. for the Wildcats. He helped coach the team to a 10-3 record in 2021 before leaving for the same position with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

"He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital, while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him, and is expected to be released Monday," the school said in a statement. "Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time."

No further details on his condition were provided.

Coen, who is from Rhode Island, played quarterback at UMass from 2004-08.

On Saturday, Kentucky improved to 2-0 with a 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky and will host Akron (1-1) this Saturday.