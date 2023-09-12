Five-star WR prospect Micah Hudson shows off his skills on an impressive 62-yard touchdown for Lake Belton. (0:43)

5-star WR Micah Hudson jukes his way into end zone for a TD (0:43)

Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson committed to Texas Tech on Monday night, he announced on social media.

Hudson, No. 13 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300 and the fourth-best wide receiver in the cycle, was the highest-ranked prospect left to commit.

He is the highest-ranked prospect ever to sign with the Red Raiders since ESPN began ranking prospects in 2006. He chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Hudson, who attends Lake Belton High in Temple, Texas, joins defensive end Cheta Ofili (No. 209 overall in 2024) as ESPN 300 recruits for second-year coach Joey McGuire and his staff. Hudson's arrival into the Red Raiders' class should provide significant momentum to a group ESPN currently has ranked 32nd in the country.

Through three games this season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Hudson has 17 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior in 2022, he caught 65 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns.