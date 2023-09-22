A new college football week means more uniform heat from around the country.

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are going green for their home meeting with the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes. The UTEP Miners will debut a special camouflage combination, and the Indiana Hoosiers are suiting up in their highly touted "Ghost" threads.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 4 of college football:

Unique combinations

The Fighting Irish face the Buckeyes at home for the first time since 1996, prompting a special look from the home team. Notre Dame will debut a brand new all-green uniform.

Game Week



🆚 Ohio State

📆 Saturday, Sept. 23rd

🕝 7:30 pm ET

📺 NBC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ynYQN0tKNv — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 18, 2023

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks welcome the most talked about team in America, the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, this weekend in Eugene. The Ducks are coming prepared with a new uniform combination.

Cutting edge.



Game 4 uniform combo - featuring heat activated, color-changing @usnikefootball Vapor Edge KF Dunks.



#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/r0TnTH9zYH — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 20, 2023

UTEP will try to sneak up on the UNLV Rebels with its new camouflage uniform.

White threads

For the "Ball at the Beach," the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers unveiled their white uniforms in icy fashion.

The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes are traveling to face the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions during Penn State's famous "White Out" game and are coming prepared. The Hawkeyes are debuting an alternate version of their road uniforms: white jerseys paired with black helmets and pants.

The Utah State Aggies are having their own version of a white out game against the James Madison Dukes.

The BYU Cougars have worn all white uniforms before, but this weekend is the first with a white face mask.

𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A4JyiHASvG — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 18, 2023

Week in and week out, the TCU Horned Frogs have one of the hottest uniforms in college football. This weekend is no different.

white black white for game 4 ⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YfsFFouSxF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 21, 2023

Dark mode

The Indiana Hoosiers have one of the more traditional threads in college athletics. This weekend, however, the Hoosiers will take on the Akron Zips in new all-black uniforms.

⚪️🔴⚫️ BACK IN BLACK ⚪️🔴⚫️



Thanks to @adidasFballUS - we're wearing the Ghost uniforms against Akron on 9/23. pic.twitter.com/ocBNNN9f4C — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2023

It's a huge home matchup for the No. 21 Washington State Cougars who face the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers. The Cougars have a history with all black uniforms, but are debuting a new alternative this weekend.