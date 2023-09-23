Sights and sounds from Colorado Buffaloes-Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning fires his team up pregame with a couple of shots at Colorado. (0:33)

The Colorado Buffaloes have been the talk of college football through the first few weeks of the season. It started with an upset of the TCU Horned Frogs, followed by a big win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Then came a war of words with Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell over sunglasses and an overtime thriller that became one of the most-watched games ever.

Deion Sanders and Colorado traveled to face the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on Saturday. CU was a 21-point underdog at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, and it showed. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon scored on their first three possessions and led by 35 at halftime. Nix finished with 276 passing yards and four total scores. Oregon's defense shut down QB Shedeur Sanders and Colorado. The Buffaloes were sacked seven times and had under 200 yards of total offense.

Colorado games have been filled with celebrities, high drama, big plays and just about everything in between. Here are some of the top sights, sounds and moments from Saturday's game:

OREGON BLOWS OUT COLORADO TO REMAIN UNDEFEATED 😎 pic.twitter.com/Uu340Dbizz — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 19 Colorado 42-6.



Bo Nix had 4 Total TD for the Ducks while completing 84.8% of his passes, tied with himself for the 2nd-highest comp pct in a game in Oregon history (min. 25 pass attempts).



Nix set the school record vs Portland State (85.2%). pic.twitter.com/ADgegQSv8r — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 23, 2023

More talk from Lanning

play 0:30 Lanning has more words for Colorado during halftime interview Dan Lanning says he hopes all the fans who have watched Colorado the past few weeks are still watching as Oregon leads 35-0 at halftime.

Fun from the Duck

Note that the Oregon mascot is wearing a white hat, which Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has made a signature look in Boulder. The Duck is beating up a clock that has "PRIME" on it.

Pregame boos

Moments after Deion Sanders entered the Autzen Stadium field to do his pregame walk, the Oregon student section began to boo him relentlessly. Sanders soaked it up as he continued his walk around the field, surrounded by a slew of cameras.

Soon after, he made his way to midfield, where Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens awaited, wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of Sanders on the front in a white cowboy hat and "We Comin" on the back.

Deion walked in to boos and soaked it all up. Vibe in here is off the charts pic.twitter.com/SD7pmItWrI — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) September 23, 2023

T.O. and Mr. Big Shot in the house

Amanda Loman/AP

Coach Prime and the team arrived with Hall of Famer Terrell Owens alongside them.

Shedeur Sanders and Terrell Owens arrive for Colorado's marquee matchup vs. Oregon 🏈😤



(via @RJ_cfb) pic.twitter.com/y40bwvL6bv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, a Denver native and Colorado alum, was also on hand, wearing a Colorado "Prime" hoodie, no less.

One Ducks fan: "Hey, come now you're Oregon now!" pic.twitter.com/J3xcG0Q3L0 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) September 23, 2023

Blazers in the house

Besides their head coach, several members of the Trail Blazers' team, including Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, made the two-hour drive south for the game.

All the talking

Colorado has not had trouble finding motivation. Slights, vague comments, trash talk -- the Buffaloes have heard it all and kept the receipts.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning added to the chatter. When Colorado announced it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, Lanning opened the Pac-12 record books and found the Buffs' history in the league a bit lacking.

Full quote from Dan Lanning on his reaction to Colorado leaving the conference:



"Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything." https://t.co/Kdtf9xgayo pic.twitter.com/XETU03B0Cj — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 31, 2023

Then, this week, Lanning had more to say about the seemingly always-viral, social-media-friendly Buffaloes.

"YouTube videos aren't going to win you football games," Lanning said during a Sirius XM interview, without mentioning Deion by name.

He later clarified.

"I'm saying you got to play a football game. This is between the white lines. That's where football is played. It's not played on TV," Lanning said. "Obviously, I'm always gonna defend the University of Oregon, right?

"I'm gonna focus on what we're doing and how we're making this organization great. Ultimately, it really has nothing to do with any other team. So that was my emphasis there. But if it's fuel for the fire, great for them."