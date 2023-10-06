        <
          Miami, Oklahoma State lead Week 6 college football uniforms

          The Miami Hurricanes will debut a new 'Miami Nights' uniform this weekend Miami Hurricanes / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 6, 2023, 01:55 PM

          Week in and week out, college football uniforms continue to impress.

          The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will bring out a sweet new combination for their matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Ohio Bobcats' and Miami (OH) Redhawks' helmets may steal the show, but the Miami Hurricanes' debut of their "Miami Nights" uniform will surely make waves this weekend.

          Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 6 of college football:

          Helmet heat

          It's Homecoming week for Ohio and they'll wear a throwback decal on their helmets against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

          With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Miami (OH) will wear special helmets for their matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons.

          All black

          The Cowboys will debut a new edition of their all-black uniforms this weekend. The jersey has white numbers trimmed in orange, the reverse of their old jerseys.

          A night game in Miami means the Hurricanes will debut their popular new uniform. The all-black threads include a popping helmet that matches the numbers.

          It's a huge matchup for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers this weekend, facing the No. 23 LSU Tigers. A strong home atmosphere in the SEC can make the difference and the Tigers are betting on a blackout for this meeting.

          Clean combinations

          The Hilltoppers are getting creative with their uniform combinations. Typically, the white uniforms are paired with a silver helmet, but it's white on white this weekend.

          A trip to the Rose Bowl for the No. 13 Washington State Cougars means a new uniform combination against the UCLA Bruins.

          The South Florida Bulls are pairing a yellow helmet with clean white jerseys and pants for their road game against the UAB Blazers.