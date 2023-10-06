Week in and week out, college football uniforms continue to impress.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will bring out a sweet new combination for their matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Ohio Bobcats' and Miami (OH) Redhawks' helmets may steal the show, but the Miami Hurricanes' debut of their "Miami Nights" uniform will surely make waves this weekend.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 6 of college football:

Helmet heat

It's Homecoming week for Ohio and they'll wear a throwback decal on their helmets against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The paw print returns this Saturday 🤭#OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/hFXwRc9EzC — Ohio Football (@OhioFootball) October 3, 2023

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Miami (OH) will wear special helmets for their matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Cancer Awareness Helmets this week⬇️



Week 6 Uniform Reveal ⚪️🔴⚪️#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/FhlS7Ku54F — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) October 4, 2023

All black

The Cowboys will debut a new edition of their all-black uniforms this weekend. The jersey has white numbers trimmed in orange, the reverse of their old jerseys.

The darkest sky in America is in Stillwater this Friday 🤠#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/euBjP6pFEe — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 3, 2023

A night game in Miami means the Hurricanes will debut their popular new uniform. The all-black threads include a popping helmet that matches the numbers.

A closer look at Saturday's threads - stitch by stitch@adidasFballUS | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/L9JJQvJMfH — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 4, 2023

It's a huge matchup for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers this weekend, facing the No. 23 LSU Tigers. A strong home atmosphere in the SEC can make the difference and the Tigers are betting on a blackout for this meeting.

Clean combinations

The Hilltoppers are getting creative with their uniform combinations. Typically, the white uniforms are paired with a silver helmet, but it's white on white this weekend.

All about those details.



⚪️ ✘ ⚪️ ✘ 🔴 pic.twitter.com/arJRhfdcCb — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 2, 2023

A trip to the Rose Bowl for the No. 13 Washington State Cougars means a new uniform combination against the UCLA Bruins.

The South Florida Bulls are pairing a yellow helmet with clean white jerseys and pants for their road game against the UAB Blazers.