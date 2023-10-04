Illinois' Memorial Stadium has been cleared to host Friday night's football game against Nebraska after a fire broke out Tuesday night in the south end of the building.

After inspecting the area Wednesday, Illinois' Division of Intercollegiate Athletics determined the game can proceed as scheduled without any seating modifications. Illinois will continue to monitor the area where the blaze occurred and is "remediating smoke damage."

Firefighters responded to an alarm at the stadium shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Champaign (Ill.) Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the southwest corner of the stadium, under the horseshoe section. They located the fire where stadium groundskeeping equipment is located and quickly extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Champaign Fire, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Memorial Stadium opened in 1923 and underwent a $121 million renovation in 2008. The school also completed upgrades to the east side of the stadium before the 2023 season.