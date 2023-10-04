Ole Miss will be fined $75,000 after fans threw debris onto the field in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win against LSU, the SEC announced Wednesday.

The penalty comes in addition to the $100,000 fine levied to Ole Miss by the conference for fans storming the field after the upset victory.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday also set additional requirements that must be met by the school, including using all available resources and video evidence to determine who threw the debris. Anyone identified as having been involved will be prohibited from attending Ole Miss athletic events for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

"The disruption and delay of Saturday night's game must never be part of any SEC event," Sankey said in a statement. "These actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews."