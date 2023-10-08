        <
          LSU trolls Missouri after huge road victory

          Daniels dazzles as No. 23 LSU outshoots No. 21 Missouri

          Jayden Daniels totals 389 yards as Major Burns' pick-six kicks Brady Cook out of the kitchen and seals LSU's 49-39 win over Missouri in a back-and-forth battle. (1:05)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 8, 2023, 03:09 AM

          A week after losing a tight road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels that ended in a social media troll, the No. 23 LSU Tigers bounced back and did some trolling themselves.

          LSU defeated the No. 21 Missouri Tigers in a wild 49-39 game to give the hosts their first loss of the season. Missouri led 39-35 with 5:40 remaining but surrendered a touchdown with 2:58 left. Missouri had two chances to retake the lead, but a turnover on downs followed by a Brady Cook pick-six secured an LSU victory.

          LSU's huge win didn't come without some extra talking on social media. LSU let Missouri hear it with a short video.

          LSU's Jayden Daniels threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and tallied 130 yards on the ground and one touchdown, while Logan Diggs added 134 rushing yards and a score.

          LSU moves into second in the SEC West standings with a matchup against the Auburn Tigers next week.