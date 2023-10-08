Jayden Daniels totals 389 yards as Major Burns' pick-six kicks Brady Cook out of the kitchen and seals LSU's 49-39 win over Missouri in a back-and-forth battle. (1:05)

A week after losing a tight road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels that ended in a social media troll, the No. 23 LSU Tigers bounced back and did some trolling themselves.

LSU defeated the No. 21 Missouri Tigers in a wild 49-39 game to give the hosts their first loss of the season. Missouri led 39-35 with 5:40 remaining but surrendered a touchdown with 2:58 left. Missouri had two chances to retake the lead, but a turnover on downs followed by a Brady Cook pick-six secured an LSU victory.

LSU's huge win didn't come without some extra talking on social media. LSU let Missouri hear it with a short video.

Took Over The Zou 😤 pic.twitter.com/sGJxBajS1b — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023

LSU's Jayden Daniels threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and tallied 130 yards on the ground and one touchdown, while Logan Diggs added 134 rushing yards and a score.

LSU moves into second in the SEC West standings with a matchup against the Auburn Tigers next week.