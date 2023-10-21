Open Extended Reactions

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard will start for the Blue Devils in their game at Florida State on Saturday night.

Labeled a "true game-time" decision earlier in the day, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel, Leonard dressed for warmups, went through pregame drills for No. 16 Duke and was eventually labeled a go.

Leonard is three weeks out from the high ankle injury that he suffered against Notre Dame on Sept. 30, and sources said Leonard increased his participation in practice this week.

"He's been rehabbing like a beast," a source told Thamel. "He's doing everything he can to get back."

Henry Belin IV is Leonard's backup vs. the Seminoles. Belin started his first game in Duke's 24-3 win over NC State, completing 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Leonard has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and the linchpin of Duke's historic season, as the last time the Blue Devils were ranked this high was in 1994.