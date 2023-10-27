Open Extended Reactions

After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks made headlines with their throwback look last week, another throwback uniform could do the same this week.

The No. 23 UCLA Bruins are bringing back a special look for their homecoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Baylor Bears and California Golden Bears will rock some helmet heat.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 9 of college football:

Throwbacks

UCLA will honor its 1954 national championship team with uniforms the team wore from 1954 to 1970. The powder-blue jerseys have white stripes across the shoulders rather than the typical gold.

Honoring an era of Bruin legends with these @Jumpman23 Homecoming throwback uniforms ✨ pic.twitter.com/7CrA0mrOX9 — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) October 23, 2023

Helmet heat

Baylor's homecoming week means special helmets against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Bears will match the green helmets with green jerseys and yellow pants.

California will bring out new helmets for its big matchup against the No. 24 USC Trojans. The yellow lids will include a white colored "C" on a blue backdrop.

The Utah Utes are hosting the Ducks -- and ESPN's College GameDay -- and will be donning these hand-painted helmets that pay homage to the student section, The MUSS:

Breaking out the hand-painted helmets this weekend 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GVTUwatQct — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 27, 2023

Clean combinations

The Washington State Cougars have lost three in a row, but they arguably are undefeated with the uniform combinations. The Cougars are going with red helmets and white jerseys with gray pants against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The BYU Cougars are bringing out a new look for their road matchup against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns. The Cougars will wear matching navy helmets and pants with a white jersey.

this week's combo in Austin. pic.twitter.com/eIp1EbEHZl — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 23, 2023

The Miami (OH) RedHawks will wear all white against the Ohio Bobcats.

White face masks with the white helmets🥶



All White Everything For Week 9

⚪️⚪️⚪️#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/yOOWOZPwt2 — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) October 25, 2023

'College GameDay' uniforms

Oregon will pair a white jersey with black pants and helmets for its matchup against the No. 13 Utah Utes.