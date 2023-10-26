Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- This year's Bahamas Bowl has been moved to Jerry Richardson Stadium on the UNC Charlotte campus due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The name of this year's game will also be changed and will be announced in the coming weeks, ESPN Events said Thursday.

The Bahamas Bowl is now scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. ESPN Events' Myrtle Beach Bowl will move to 11 a.m. on Dec. 16. ESPN will televise both games.

The Bahamas Bowl will feature teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA. Alabama-Birmingham defeated Miami of Ohio 24-20 in last year's game.

The game is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024 once the stadium renovations are complete.

"We appreciate the support and willingness of Charlotte and its administration, specifically [Charlotte] director of athletics Mike Hill, to work with us on relocating this game to Jerry Richardson Stadium," Clint Overby, the vice president of ESPN Events said in a release. "We are fortunate to have great partners who understand the importance of the college football postseason and the positive impact these games have on both student-athletes and the participating programs."