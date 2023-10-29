Open Extended Reactions

Wisconsin All-Big Ten running back Braelon Allen left Saturday night's game against visiting Ohio State in the second quarter with a lower left leg injury and will not return.

Allen limped off the field after being stopped for no gain in the final minute of the first half. He next appeared in street clothes and a walking boot on the Badgers sideline.

Allen had 50 rushing yards and two fumbles, one lost, before exiting.

Wisconsin already is playing without Chez Mellusi, out for the season with a broken leg suffered Sept. 22 against Purdue.

Allen leads the team with 754 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 130 carries.

The junior earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2022, when he recorded 1,242 rushing yards and seven 100-yard games. Allen had 1,268 rushing yards in 2021, averaging 6.82 yards per carry and joining Ron Dayne (1996), James White (2010) and Jonathan Taylor (2017) as the only true freshmen in Wisconsin history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards.