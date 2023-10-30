A police investigation is underway after members of the Colorado football team reported they were missing jewelry following the team's 28-16 loss to UCLA Saturday.

The UCLA athletic department confirmed, in a statement, that a report was filed to the Pasadena Police Department following the game regarding items that were reportedly missing from the Buffaloes' locker room.

"UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter," the statement said.

The type or amount of jewelry - or whom it belonged to - has not been specified.

In a video re-posted on social media by Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, several Buffaloes players were discussing the incident. One player in the video can be heard saying, "I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything, bro. They took it off my jewelry box."

Silmon-Craig later posted: "IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY."

Both Pasadena police and private security were in attendance at the game Saturday, which featured a record crowd of 71,343 - the largest of the Kelly era.

"That's awful for anybody," UCLA head coach Chip Kelly told local reporters Monday of the incident. "You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe."

After starting the season 3-0 under first-year head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs have lost three of their past four games and sit two wins away from a bowl berth.