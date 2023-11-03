Ryan Clark reacts to Purdue coach Ryan Walters saying he knows for a fact that Michigan was at one of their games. (1:51)

Michigan has fired football analyst Connor Stalions amid an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation by the Wolverines, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The firing comes two weeks after Stalions was identified as a person of interest in the investigation into whether Michigan violated an NCAA rule by scouting future opponents in person at games. The NCAA prohibited such scouting in 1994.

According to a source, the Wolverines have used an "elaborate" scouting system to steal signals from future opponents since at least 2021. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme to steal opponents' signals through scouting trips to out-of-town games.

Yahoo Sports was first to report Stalions' firing.