CLEMSON, S.C. -- Phil Mafah ran for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns in relief of injured Will Shipley as Clemson held off No. 15 Notre Dame 31-23 to end a disheartening two-game losing streak Saturday.

The Tigers (5-4) came in with more losses in a season than they had had in 13 years and still stinging from the radio criticism of "Tyler from Spartanburg," who called out Dabo Swinney and drew a strong, even hostile rebuke from the coach that apparently fired up the whole group.

Mafah ran for scores of 41 yards and 1 yard, the latter putting Clemson ahead 31-16 in the third quarter. Notre Dame drew within one score on Sam Hartman's 26-yard scramble score.

That's when Clemson's special teams and defense closed things out. Four times after that, the Tigers downed punts inside the Notre Dame 15 -- including a nifty quick kick by quarterback Cade Klubnik -- and the Irish (7-3) could never get out of the hole.

Notre Dame got a last chance when Mafah fumbled with 1:47 to go on its 22. After a first down, Hartman had four incompletions that gave the ball back to the Tigers with 58 seconds left.

Clemson ran out the clock and set off a celebration for Death Valley fans who've had little to cheer about this season.

Swinney finally moved past the late Frank Howard in career Clemson wins with 166 after missing his first two chances to move in front. The loss continued the nightmarish Clemson experience of Notre Dame's Hartman, whose teams were 0-5 vs. the Tigers while he was at Wake Forest.

Klubnik threw for 109 yards and a 9-yard TD to Tyler Brown, and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stepped in front of a Hartman pass for a 28-yard pick-six score that put the Tigers ahead 24-6 in the second quarter.

Hartman finished 12-of-25 for 146 yards, with two interceptions. It was the first time an unranked Clemson had beaten a ranked team since 2021 and a 48-27 win over No. 13 Wake Forest that was led by, you guessed it, Hartman.

Clemson came in reeling from two straight road losses to Miami and NC State and was without several starters, including All-ACC tailback Shipley, who was in the concussion protocol after a hit last week at NC State.