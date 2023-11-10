Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the college football season brings some of the best uniforms this season.

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are debuting a new gray-on-gray with traditional helmets combination. The UCF Knights have their annual Space Game this weekend, and will show off a new baby blue uniform. On Thursday night, the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals wore their "Ghost Stories" glow-in-the-dark look against the Virginia Cavaliers

Here are the top uniforms from Week 11:

Monochromatic threads

The No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels will don a new all-white combo for their College GameDay matchup against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Hosting the Michigan State Spartans in a prime-time game, the Buckeyes are opting for a new look. Ohio State will wear an all gray uniform with scarlet accents for the first time in program history.

A twist on Tradition 👀 pic.twitter.com/98eTBpHIF2 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 7, 2023

After dropping their last two games, the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners play the West Virginia Mountaineers and are mixing it up with an alternate uniform. Oklahoma wore a similar uniform last season against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Maryland Terrapins went all gold last week. This week, they're going with a new all-white look against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The all white Script Terps



Debuting Saturday pic.twitter.com/838LSJV16z — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 7, 2023

We've seen no shortage of different uniform combinations from the BYU Cougars this season. The Cougars will wear all black with a new helmet against the Iowa State Cyclones.

this week's uni combo ⚫️⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/XSibHcmsvs — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 7, 2023

Similar to BYU, the Washington State Cougars often mix up their uniforms. Against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Washington State will go all white with a red helmet.

The TCU Horned Frogs will wear all purple for their home matchup against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

The North Texas Mean Green have a clean, icy-white combination against the SMU Mustangs.

Helmet heat

The San José State Spartans are rocking sweet helmets for the "Battle of The Valley" game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. The lids include San Jose's 408 area code in white lettering on a blue backdrop.

The Marshall Thundering Herd will wear a fancy black helmet with white and green accents against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

It's sleek gold helmets for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this weekend.

Rumor has it pic.twitter.com/DDHBO3Zom3 — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 7, 2023

With Veterans Day on Saturday, the UAB Blazers are wearing special helmets against the Navy Midshipmen. UAB's typical green dragon logo will be in red, white and blue.

Veterans Day lids for Saturday at Navy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZroRTz1hmS — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 8, 2023

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will also honor veterans with their helmets on Saturday against the Northern Colorado Bears.

Honoring all those who have served with a special helmet decal this Saturday for Military Appreciation Day.#RaiseTheFlag pic.twitter.com/SHBGhcY0TM — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) November 8, 2023

Unique looks

In their "Ghost Stories" game against Virginia, the Cardinals wore a glow-in-the-dark uniform. The jersey includes "The Ville" across the chest and a clean helmet paired with lettering and gloves that display green in the dark.

Originally founded to provide talent for the U.S. space program, UCF began its Space Game tradition in 2017, showcasing new threads each year. The Knights' uniforms this season are baby-blue jerseys and pants to match a white helmet. However, the details take it to another level.

The jersey will showcase UCF's official mascot Pegasus on the shoulder of the jersey, along with detailed pants for the ages. The pants will feature a stripe visualizing a rocket departure and an arch on the numbers that mimics the trajectory of rocket launches seen from UCF.

Mission VII: Reaching New Horizons pic.twitter.com/8UjDnUYpl7 — UCF 'Nauts Football (@UCF_Football) October 11, 2023

space jersey reveal photo shoot on film 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/eCso7zr0su — UCF 'Nauts Football (@UCF_Football) November 7, 2023

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks welcome the USC Trojans for a prime-time game in Eugene. The Ducks will pair a yellow jersey with black helmets and pants.

New week. Same goal.



Game 10 uniform combo#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/w7PLN0dY0T — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 9, 2023

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are rocking a clean throwback look against the New Mexico State Aggies.