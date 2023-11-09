Open Extended Reactions

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is probable for Saturday's home game against Florida and expected to pass concussion protocol, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday night.

Daniels practiced Thursday after going through a non-contact workout Wednesday, Kelly said.

Daniels, a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy, left last week's game against Alabama in the fourth quarter with what Kelly described as a "head injury." Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner drew a penalty for roughing the passer on the play that injured Daniels, who returned to the field for one play before heading to LSU's injury tent.

Kelly said Thursday that the SEC told him the hit did not meet its definition of targeting.

Daniels, a fifth-year senior in his second year as LSU's starter, has 2,792 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He leads LSU with 684 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Daniels leads the nation in total offense, averaging 386.2 yards per game, and ranks fourth in passing (310.2 ypg).

Redshirt sophomore Garrett Nussmeier replaced Daniels in the Alabama game and would start against Florida if he is unavailable.

"He's been able to prepare in a manner that he feels comfortable and we feel comfortable, or we wouldn't put him out there," Kelly said. "Garrett's too good of a quarterback for us to compromise the offense in any way."