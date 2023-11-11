Open Extended Reactions

ATHENS, Georgia -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart said All-American tight end Brock Bowers' availability for Saturday night's showdown against No. 9 Ole Miss at Sanford Stadium will be a game-time decision, as Bowers continues to recover from TightRope surgery on his left ankle.

Smart, speaking on the set of College Gameday on Saturday, said he hoped to get back Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims for the Ole Miss contest (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App). Mims, a preseason All-SEC pick, hasn't played since undergoing TightRope surgery on his ankle in mid-September, but will return tonight, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"That's what we hope," Smart said. "I don't know if he'll be 100 percent, but he's done a good job during the week working toward the benchmarks he's got to do. We'll see how he is, it's a game-time decision. I still don't know if we'll be 100 percent. We're hoping to get Mims back. With those things happening, we're getting closer on offense to where we need to be."

Bowers, a junior from Napa, California, was hurt in the first half of a 37-20 victory at Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. TightRope surgery, which involves using surgical thread instead of metal screws, is designed to accelerate recovery. The typical recovery time is four to six weeks. It has been 26 days since Bowers' surgery.

Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 41 catches for 567 yards with four scores. He had more than 100 receiving yards in three straight games before he was hurt.