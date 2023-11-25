Open Extended Reactions

The trolls came with extra strength during college football's Rivalry Week.

In the Egg Bowl, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns dominated the Texas Tech Red Raiders to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. A late interception by the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines secured their win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for the third straight season.

Here are the best college football trolls in Week 13:

Michigan Wolverines 30, Ohio State Buckeyes 24

The Game came down to the wire.

A 13-play, 56-yard drive in the fourth quarter ended with a field goal to give Michigan a six-point cushion. Ohio State then regained possession with a minute remaining. The Buckeyes drove down to the 41-yard-line, but Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord with 25 seconds left to seal the victory.

Blake Corum ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while J.J. McCarthy threw for 148 yards and a TD. McCord had 271 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Marvin Harrison Jr. had five receptions for 118 yards and a score.

Michigan has a 12-0 record for the second straight season, and the Wolverines have won three straight over their rivals. They made sure to troll Ohio State with that fact after the game.

It's ok @OhioStateFB, we'll keep the 〽️



And give you the L#GoBlue — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 25, 2023

Ole Miss Rebels 17, Mississippi State Bulldogs 7

A low-scoring first half with 11 combined punts and just three points turned around quickly in the second half.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss reached the end zone on back-to-back possessions early in the third quarter. The Rebels forced a Bulldogs punt after their score and followed it up with another touchdown drive, securing a 17-7 lead that proved to be enough.

Ole Miss' social media made the most noise after the game. It posted a jam-packed troll for Mississippi State that included A.J. Brown, Jaxson Dart and hip-hop producer DJ Khaled.

Texas Longhorns 57, Texas Tech Red Raiders 7

Texas Tech's touchdown near the end of the first quarter cut Texas' lead to three points. The Red Raiders never got closer -- the Longhorns scored 47 straight points, eclipsing 500 total yards, while the Red Raiders had just 198 yards.

Quinn Ewers threw for 196 yards and a touchdown, while three Texas running backs -- Jaydon Blue, Quintrevion Wisner and Keilan Robinson -- each ran for a score. With the game out of hand late in the third quarter, freshman Arch Manning got some time on the field, throwing for 30 yards on 2-for-5.

The Longhorns had a different target for a troll after their win: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. Texas replayed a video of Yormark telling Texas Tech supporters in August that head coach Joey McGuire better beat Texas like he did last year.

The video was replayed as the Longhorns clinched a Big 12 championship game berth.