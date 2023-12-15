Relive some of the best finishes in college football this season, including Alabama's miracle Iron Bowl win over Auburn. (2:53)

Alabama has hired ex-Michigan assistant George Helow to its coaching staff ahead of the team's CFP semifinal matchup against the Wolverines, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Helow served as Michigan's linebackers coach in 2021 and 2022 under coach Jim Harbaugh. He and Michigan mutually parted ways in February, shortly after Michigan brought back Chris Partridge from Ole Miss to coach the linebackers. He did not coach this season.

Alabama, the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 1 Michigan on Jan. 1 in the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential.

A former Ole Miss defensive back, Helow coached several standout linebackers at Michigan, including current players like Michael Barrett and Junior Colson. He worked under Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in 2022.

Michigan fired Partridge last month for a failure "to abide by the university directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program." Partridge in a statement said he had no knowledge of the prohibited off-campus signal-stealing operation led by former Michigan staff member Connor Stalions.

The Athletic first reported Alabama's hiring of Helow, who has also made stops at Maryland and Colorado State. Helow started his coaching career as an intern for Alabama coach Nick Saban in 2012. He later made stops at Florida State and Georgia.