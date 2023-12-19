Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M lost another former five-star recruit from its 2022 class on Tuesday as wide receiver Evan Stewart has entered the transfer portal.

Stewart was the No. 13 prospect overall in the 2022 class and joins five-stars Walter Nolen and LT Overton from the same recruiting cycle to leave the program. In all, the Aggies have now lost eight of their ESPN 300 commitments from the 2022 class.

Stewart played as a true freshman in the 2022 season and was named to the All-SEC freshman team after hauling in 53 catches for 649 yards and two touchdowns. He led the team in touchdown receptions with four in 2023, and also had 514 yards on 38 receptions.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and is the 15th player from Texas A&M to enter the transfer portal this offseason.