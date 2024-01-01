Open Extended Reactions

LSU started the new year by flipping ESPN 300 defensive lineman Dominick McKinley from Texas A&M.

McKinley is the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2024 class and didn't sign in the early signing period in December, despite remaining committed to the Aggies. He's a 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle from Acadiana High School in Lafayette, Louisiana.

He's the No. 3 defensive tackle in the class and had been committed to Texas A&M since September. Head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired, however, and LSU had been recruiting McKinley throughout his process.

He is one of 10 Texas A&M decommitments since October, including five-star receiver Cameron Coleman, who flipped to Auburn in December, ESPN 300 athlete Dre'lon Miller, who signed with Colorado, and four-star offensive linemen Coen Echols and Weston Davis, who also committed to LSU.

The Tigers now have 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, led by McKinley as the highest ranked, ahead of tight end Trey'Dez Green, the No. 94 recruit overall, and athlete Jelani Watkins, ranked No. 99 overall.