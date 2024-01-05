Open Extended Reactions

North Carolina is targeting Geoff Collins, the former coach at Georgia Tech and Temple, to be its next defensive coordinator, replacing Gene Chizik, sources told ESPN.

An agreement with Collins is expected to be completed shortly. North Carolina coach Mack Brown on Thursday announced that he and Chizik had agreed to part ways after two seasons.

Collins has not coached since being fired following a 1-3 start to the 2022 season at Georgia Tech, where he went 10-28 overall after a 15-10 run at Temple. He last served as a defensive coordinator at Florida, and previously oversaw defenses as Mississippi State and Florida International.

Football Scoop first reported Collins as North Carolina's target for the defensive coordinator role.

The 52-year-old Collins played college football in the state at Western Carolina, and also served as that school's defensive coordinator from 2002 to 2005 before holding personnel jobs at Georgia Tech and Alabama.

After a 6-0 start, North Carolina dropped five of its final seven games and allowed an average of 33.4 points in the losses. The Tar Heels finished 99th nationally in yards allowed (404.4 YPG).