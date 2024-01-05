Stephen A. Smith predicts that Michigan will win the CFP national championship but wouldn't be surprised if Washington's offense leads the Huskies to an upset. (1:48)

On Monday evening, the NCAA football season will come to an end with the College Football Playoff National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Four teams entered the playoff -- No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama -- and two remain.

Here are key facts on the showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

When is the game? How can fans watch?

The main broadcast will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. This broadcast will feature state-of-the-art technology including eight end zone pylon cams, ref cams, goal post cams, goal line robotic cams, a wireless handheld cam and more.

ESPN's MegaCast will offer a number of presentation options for the national championship game, which will be available in more than 160 countries.

Alternate MegaCast options include:

Field Pass with "The Pat McAfee Show" (on ESPN2): This broadcast will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of NRG Stadium. McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Anthony DiGuilio, Connor Campbell and Ty Schmit, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities and celebrities throughout the game.

Command Center (on ESPNU): This broadcast will offer a multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The telecast will feature four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycam and shots of each head coach.

SkyCast (ESPNEWS): This broadcast will highlight the popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN's alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week.

All-22 (ESPN App): With this option, fans can watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call. All-22 also features the pregame and halftime marching band performances.

Spanish-language telecast (ESPN Deportes): The Spanish call of the game will be available on ESPN Deportes, with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Katia Castorena and Sebastian M. Christensen announcing the action.

Hometown Radio (ESPN App): Fans will be able to listen to the local radio broadcast of each national finalist, with their audio feed synced up with ESPN's presentation.

ESPN Radio: The radio broadcast will be available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Virtual reality (ESPN YouTube): Highlights from the national championship game will be available in virtual reality, powered by AT&T 5G. Highlights will be posted to ESPN's YouTube channel and viewable within virtual reality headsets, as well as on desktop and mobile devices.

How did Michigan and Washington reach the national championship?

Both teams went 13-0 during the regular season. Michigan went on to defeat Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl, while Washington beat Texas 37-30 in the Sugar Bowl.

This season, the Wolverines have allowed just 9.5 points per game -- the fewest in the nation. Meanwhile, the Huskies are scoring 37.6 points per game, which ranks 10th.

Michigan is led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has thrown for 2,851 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. Washington is led by Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for 4,648 yards, 35 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. On ESPN's 2024 NFL draft Big Board, Mel Kiper ranked McCarthy as the fourth-best quarterback and Penix as the fifth best.

