UCLA has selected Ken Niumatalolo, Navy's all-time coaching wins leader, to coach its tight ends after he served in an off-field role for the program in 2023.

Niumatalolo was UCLA's director of leadership last year, advising both players and coaches, but coached the team's tight ends during preparation for the LA Bowl, which the Bruins won over Boise State.

He led Navy from 2007 to 2022, going 109-83 overall with 10 winning seasons, 10 wins against rival Army -- the most for any coach in the series -- and six Commander-in-Chief's Trophies. Niumatalolo was named the AAC Coach of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

"Ken is a tremendous example for our program off the field through his character and experiences at the Naval Academy," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said in a statement. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to add his knowledge and leadership to our tight ends room and coaching staff."

Niumatalolo, 58, replaces Jeff Faris, who left UCLA last month to become Austin Peay's head coach. Niumatalolo, who played quarterback at Hawai'i, last coached tight ends at UNLV from 1999 to 2001, between two assistant stints at Navy.