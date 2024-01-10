Open Extended Reactions

A day after announcing he would transfer to Georgia, former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava flipped his decision and will instead join USC, his father, William Maiava-Pratt, told ESPN on Tuesday night.

Maiava, a redshirt freshman this past season at UNLV, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2, and was in contact with both Georgia and USC. His father told ESPN on Monday that his son would transfer to Georgia.

However, he will now join the Trojans after coach Lincoln Riley made a final pitch.

Maiava threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns this past season for UNLV. He was a three-star prospect out of high school in Honolulu, Hawaii, and signed with the Rebels.

He has three years of eligibility remaining and is walking into a quarterback room that needed depth and competition as it looks to replace former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

USC saw five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson transfer to Boise State, leaving the staff with little depth to work with for the 2024 season. Backup Miller Moss started the DirecTV Holiday Bowl in place of Williams, who opted out, and threw for 372 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. That performance gave some hope for what he could do as a potential starter, but the coaches didn't sign a high school quarterback in the 2024 class and lost Nelson from the 2023 class, leaving depth as an issue.

Maiava will have the opportunity to compete for the starting job with Moss and will provide some stability at the position as the Trojans enter the Big Ten in 2024.

His flip leaves Georgia with starter Carson Beck, backup Gunner Stockton and incoming freshman Ryan Puglisi, after Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky and five-star Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska in the 2024 cycle.