ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech coach Brent Key overhauled his defensive staff on Saturday by making three hires, including the addition of defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci from Duke.

Key also added outside linebackers/edge coach Kyle Pope and defensive line coach Jess Simpson to his staff.

Santucci directed the Atlantic Coast Conference's top-ranked scoring defense in 2023. Duke allowed 19 points per game to rank 16th nationally. Santucci previously was co-defensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2022, the last of this three seasons with the Aggies. He coached linebackers all three seasons.

Pope spent the past four seasons as defensive line coach at Memphis. Simpson coached at Duke the last two seasons, including one season with Santucci.