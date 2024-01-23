Mel Kiper Jr. joins "Get Up" to break down why Jayden Daniels was taken before Drake Maye in his first NFL mock draft. (1:16)

The coaching restructuring at LSU is continuing as Brian Kelly is shuffling some things around on the offensive side of the ball.

LSU is promoting quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan to the role of offensive coordinator and playcaller, a source tells ESPN.

Cortez Hankton, who is the Tigers' wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator, is being promoted to co-offensive coordinator, per sources.

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, LSU's offense was electric throughout the 2023 season as it posted a second straight 10-3 season under Kelly. LSU paced the entire country in total offense at 543.5 yards per game, and its passing game (338.9 YPG) ranked third in the FBS.

Kelly and the program had previously hired Blake Baker from Missouri to come in as the new defensive coordinator; they brought in Bo Davis from Texas and Kevin Peoples from Missouri to coach on the defensive line; and Corey Raymond returned to LSU as defensive backs coach after spending time at Florida.

Raymond had spent 10 seasons in Baton Rouge before Kelly took over ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

The overhaul on the defensive staff comes after the Tigers' defense finished 105th nationally in total defense (416.6 YPG) and permitted 28 points a game (tied for 78th in the FBS with Akron).

On the way to dropping games against Florida State, Ole Miss and Alabama, LSU's defense particularly struggled -- allowing at least 42 points and giving up at least 494 total yards in each of those three losses.

LSU begins its 2024 season against USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1.