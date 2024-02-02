Open Extended Reactions

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin received a $550,000 raise on Friday, increasing his salary to $1.4 million a year.

Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason got a raise of $300,000 to $1.1 million, giving Dabo Swinney's staff three assistants earning more than $1 million a season. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, hired in January 2023, makes $1.75 million a season.

Clemson co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and Clemson defensive tackles Coordinator Nick Eason are among the assistants at Clemson who got raises or extensions. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Goodwin and Eason were among seven assistants who had contract raises approved by the school's board of trustees.

Clemson's defense finished eighth nationally, allowing just 287 yards a game.

Eight assistants, including Goodwin, Eason and Riley, received one-year contract extensions.

Cornerbacks and special teams coach Mike Reed and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn each received raises of $100,000 to $900,000 a year.

Tight ends coach Kyle Richardson received a raise of $100,000 to $600,000 a season; and receivers coach Tyler Grisham and running backs coach CJ Spiller each got raises of $100,000 to $550,000 a season.

Riley, the highest paid assistant, did not receive a raise.

Clemson hired former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke as offensive line coach and Chris Rumph as defensive ends coach. Luke will make $975,000 this season and Rumph will earn $950,000.