Ranking college football's top 100 quarterbacks of the 2000s

Open Extended Reactions

In the 2000 college football season, 10 FBS quarterbacks threw for more than 3,000 yards. In 2025, 37 did so, including five freshmen. Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 3,454 yards last fall, more than Mike Leach protege Kliff Kingsbury, Maxwell Award winner Drew Brees or national champion and second-place Heisman finisher Josh Heupel did 25 years earlier.

We play more football games now, so that certainly impacts the numbers, but things have changed from an efficiency standpoint, too: Based on the old college passer rating formula, only seven quarterbacks hit a 150.0 passer rating or higher in 2000; in 2025, 26 cleared that bar. Central Michigan's Joe Labas managed a 160.4 passer rating -- that would have ranked fourth nationally in 2000, only slightly behind that of Florida's Rex Grossman. All told, 2025 wasn't even an amazing year for quarterback play, and the numbers are still completely different than they used to be.

Comparing quarterbacks in the 2000s, then, is a dicey proposition. But we're going to do it anyway. With three new entries from the 2025 season, it's once again time to update the list of the best quarterbacks of the century! As always, a couple of key rules apply: First, you're only evaluated by what you've done in the 2000s, which is why Michael Vick isn't on the list despite the fact that he played in 1999 and 2000. Second, I only add players to the list when their careers are complete. To the list!

100. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Years: 2021-23

Stats: 6,226 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 49 TD, 11 INT, 632 rushing yards, 10 TD

It was always difficult to figure out how to evaluate McCarthy, who just wasn't asked to do as much as some of his peers thanks to elite defense and a relentless running game. But he still finished 2023 third in Total QBR, and he went 27-1 as a starter. That seems decent, yeah?

99. Bryce Petty, Baylor

Years: 2011-14

Stats: 8,195 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 62 TD, 10 INT, 21 rushing TD

Baylor won 22 total games and finished No. 1 in scoring offense in each of Petty's two seasons as a starter. His big arm could make every throw the Bear Raid offense required, and in 2014 he helped to lead BU to its first AP top-10 finish in 63 seasons.

98. Trevone Boykin, TCU

Years: 2012-15

Stats: 10,728 passing yards, 61% completion rate, 86 TD, 37 INT, 2,049 rushing yards, 27 TD

TCU rose as a new Big 12 powerhouse alongside Baylor in the early 2010s, and Boykin was a major reason why. The Horned Frogs went 23-3 with two top-10 finishes in 2014-15, and Boykin topped 3,500 passing yards and 600 rushing yards in both years.

97. Tajh Boyd, Clemson

Years: 2010-13

Stats: 11,904 passing yards, 107 TD, 39 INT, 1,165 rushing yards, 26 TD

Before Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence could lead Clemson to national titles, Boyd helped the program get off the mat. Running Chad Morris' newfangled spread offense, Boyd threw for over 3,800 yards and produced a double-digit win total in three consecutive seasons.

96. B.J. Symons, Texas Tech

Years: 2000-03

Stats: 6,378 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 59 TD, 25 INT, 6 rushing TD

Yes, playing for Mike Leach was a yardage cheat code, and yes, Symons started for only one season under Leach and therefore didn't produce the same career yardage totals as Kliff Kingsbury. But I'm putting Symons on the list because his 2003 stat line is one of the most ridiculous things ever: He completed 470 passes for 5,833 yards and 52 touchdowns. He averaged 448.7 yards per game. In 2003!

95. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Years: 2018-21

Stats: 10,239 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 87 TD, 28 INT, 2,179 rushing yards, 28 TD

Ridder is one of the primary reasons that Cincinnati is in the Big 12. He threw for at least 2,200 yards in four seasons and went for a career-best 3,334 yards and 30 TDs as UC became the first Group of 5 team to reach the CFP in 2021. He had a great defense backing him up, but his upside was obvious.

94. Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Years: 2018-21

Stats: 12,170 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 81 TD, 33 INT, 1,177 rushing yards, 19 TD

Iowa State averaged 4.3 wins per season over the 30 years before Purdy's arrival but averaged 7.8 per year during his four-year starting tenure. He never topped his 3,982-yard sophomore campaign, but he raised the bar significantly in Ames.

93. Max Hall, BYU

Years: 2007-09

Stats: 11,365 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 94 TD, 40 INT

The post-LaVell Edwards era didn't start incredibly well at BYU, but thanks to a rejuvenated and prolific passing offense, led first by John Beck and then by Hall, the Cougars ripped off four consecutive seasons with double-digit wins and reestablished themselves near the top of the Mountain West hierarchy.

92. Hendon Hooker, Virginia Tech/Tennessee

Years: 2018-22

Stats: 8,974 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 80 TD, 12 INT, 2,079 rushing yards, 25 rushing TD

He flashed potential in three seasons at Virginia Tech, but no one knew just what Hooker was capable of until he paired up with Josh Heupel at UT. After a solid junior season, he threw for 3,135 yards and 27 TDs as a senior, but those were just 11-game totals -- a serious Heisman contender, he tore an ACL against South Carolina, missed the last two games and finished fifth in voting instead.

91. Jake Browning, Washington

Years: 2015-18

Stats: 12,296 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 94 TD, 34 INT, 16 rushing TD

After a solid debut as a freshman, Browning was as responsible as anyone for Washington's 2016 breakout campaign; he threw for 3,340 yards and 43 scores that year and finished sixth in Heisman voting as the Huskies charged to 12 wins and a College Football Playoff bid.

90. McKenzie Milton, UCF/Florida State

Years: 2016-21

Stats: 9,458 passing yards, 61% completion rate, 75 TD, 28 INT, 1,066 rushing yards, 20 rushing TD

Oh, what could have been. Milton led UCF to an unbeaten season in 2017, throwing for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns, and he was on pace for career numbers in the 12,000-yard, 100-TD range. But he suffered a catastrophic leg injury late in 2018, which effectively cut his career short. It took him three years to see the field again, as an FSU backup.

89. Braxton Miller, Ohio State

Years: 2011-15

Stats: 5,295 passing yards, 59% completion rate, 52 TD, 17 INT, 3,314 rushing yards, 33 rushing TD

Miller posted seasons of 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in 2012 and 2013 while winning the Big Ten's offensive player of the year award both seasons. He also finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2012. But a shoulder injury altered his career; after missing 2014, he moved to receiver for his senior season in 2015.

88. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Years (FBS only): 2021

Stats: 5,967 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 62 TD, 11 INT

This is an FBS-specific list, so the fact that Zappe threw for 10,004 yards at Houston Christian before even arriving at WKU doesn't really come into play. But he makes this list on the power of one utterly ridiculous season. Zappe topped 400 yards in eight games and ended up with more career FBS passing yards than Troy Smith. In 14 games.

87. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Years (FBS only): 2023-24

Stats: 7,364 passing yards, 72% completion rate, 64 TD, 13 INT

After throwing for 6,963 yards and 70 TDs (and winning 23 games) at Jackson State, Sanders moved with his father to Colorado in 2023; the Buffaloes had gone 1-11 before their arrival but rose to 4-8, then 9-4 in the quarterback's two seasons running the show. Sanders and Travis Hunter became the faces of a Buffaloes turnaround.

86. Carson Beck, Georgia/Miami

Years: 2020-25

Stats: 11,725 passing yards, 70% completion rate, 88 TD, 32 INT, 7 rushing TD

A backup for two Georgia national title teams, Beck won 24 games and threw for 7,400 yards in two seasons starting for the Dawgs before transferring to Miami and leading a Cinderella charge to the national title game. Damn near won it, too.

Carson Beck walks in for the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left in Miami's CFP semifinal win over Ole Miss. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

85. Matt Ryan, Boston College

Years: 2004-07

Stats: 9,313 passing yards, 60% completion rate, 56 TD, 37 INT, 11 rushing TD

The ultimate late-career breakout star: Ryan threw for 4,507 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, leading BC to 11 wins and a brief No. 2 ranking and finishing seventh in the Heisman voting.

84. Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville

Years: 2011-13

Stats: 9,817 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 72 TD, 24 INT, 6 rushing TD

He was almost immediately Charlie Strong's best player at Louisville, and his last two seasons -- 7,688 yards, 58 touchdowns and a 23-3 record -- made him a legend.

83. Kurtis Rourke, Ohio/Indiana

Years: 2019-24

Stats: 10,693 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 79 TD, 21 INT, 13 rushing TD

After serving as the latest Rourke brother to star at Ohio, he redefined his career by transferring to Indiana, throwing for 3,042 yards and leading the Hoosiers to the most shocking of College Football Playoff bids.

82. Timmy Chang, Hawai'i

Years: 2000-04

Stats: 17,072 passing yards, 57% completion rate, 117 TD, 80 INT, 6 rushing TD

June Jones' early-2000s Hawai'i teams were late-night must-watches for college football degenerates, and Chang was at the helm for many of them. Only Case Keenum and Dillon Gabriel threw for more yards at the FBS level.

Dak Prescott's all-around talent was evident at Mississippi State. Butch Dill/Getty Images

81. Dak Prescott, Mississippi State

Years: 2012-15

Stats: 9,376 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 70 TD, 23 INT, 2,521 rushing yards, 41 rushing TD

A perfect QB prototype for the Dan Mullen offense, he went from tantalizing dual threat as a sophomore (1,940 passing yards, 829 rushing yards) to all-around star as a senior.

80. Brandon Weeden, Oklahoma State

Years: 2008-11

Stats: 9,260 passing yards, 70% completion rate, 75 TD, 27 INT, 1 rushing TD

He was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2003, showed up in Stillwater at age 23 and waited three years to win the starting job. But when he did, he made up for lost time, eventually leading the Cowboys to the brink of the national title game.

79. Geno Smith, West Virginia

Years: 2009-12

Stats: 11,662 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 98 TD, 21 INT, 4 rushing TD

A perfect template for Dana Holgorsen's air-it-out attack in the early 2010s, Smith led WVU to an Orange Bowl title in 2011 and briefly into the top 10 in 2012, producing seven 400-yard games along the way.

78. David Greene, Georgia

Years: 2001-04

Stats: 11,528 passing yards, 59% completion rate, 72 TD, 32 INT, 5 rushing TD

The starter for Mark Richt's first four years in Athens, Greene produced consistent numbers and finished his career with a then-record 42 wins, topping Peyton Manning's record.

77. Brad Smith, Missouri

Years: 2002-05

Stats: 8,644 passing yards, 56% completion rate, 56 TD, 32 INT, 4,193 rushing yards, 44 rushing TD

In 2000, Clemson's Woody Dantzler became the first QB to produce 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. Then Smith came along and averaged that for his career.

76. AJ McCarron, Alabama

Years: 2010-13

Stats: 9,019 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 77 TD, 15 INT, 3 rushing TD

We think of early-2010s Bama QBs as game managers, but McCarron showed serious upside when asked. His last four games of 2012's title run: 54-for-76 for 775 yards, 10 touchdowns and 1 interception. He could have produced even bigger numbers if asked.

75. J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Years: 2014-17

Stats: 9,434 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 104 TD, 30 INT, 3,263 rushing yards, 43 rushing TD

He broke the Big Ten record for most passing TDs and total TDs, won 38 games in 3.5 seasons as a starter, and, perhaps most importantly, went 4-0 against Michigan.

74. Kevin Kolb, Houston

Years: 2003-06

Stats: 12,964 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 85 TD, 31 INT, 21 rushing TD

Art Briles' first muse at the college level, Kolb improved steadily through his four years, and as a senior led the Coogs to their first 10-win season in 16 years.

73. Andy Dalton, TCU

Years: 2007-10

Stats: 10,314 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 71 TD, 30 INT, 1,611 rushing yards, 22 rushing TD

Both Dalton and the Horned Frogs improved incrementally throughout his career, going 11-2, then 12-1 then 13-0, with the program's lone Rose Bowl win, in his last three seasons.

72. Zach Wilson, BYU

Years: 2018-20

Stats: 7,652 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 56 TD, 15 INT, 15 rushing TDs

The best BYU QB since Steve Sarkisian. He first made waves by going 18-for-18 for 317 yards in a bowl romp as a freshman, then he finished his career as a top-10 draft prospect after posting 3,692 yards and a 196.4 passer rating in 2020.

All Max Duggan did was lead TCU to the national championship game. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

71. Max Duggan, TCU

Years: 2019-22

Stats: 9,618 passing yards, 60% completion rate, 73 TD, 28 INT, 1,856 rushing yards, 28 rushing TD

He almost didn't even end up starting as a senior, but he made the most of his last chance, throwing for 3,698 yards, finishing second in the Heisman voting and leading TCU to the national title game.

70. Matt Barkley, USC

Years: 2009-12

Stats: 12,327 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 116 TD, 48 INT, 6 rushing TD

The Trojans' slow downfall had begun when Barkley entered the lineup, but he did his best to stem the tide and led a 10-win resurgence as a junior in 2011.

69. Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Years: 2017-21

Stats: 12,303 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 81 TD, 32 INT, 20 rushing TD

He began his career with an upset of No. 2 Miami and ended it finishing third in the Heisman voting. Everything came together in an epic senior season (4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns).

68. Aaron Rodgers, Cal

Years: 2003-04

Stats: 5,469 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 43 TD, 13 INT, 8 rushing TD

Unrecruited as a high schooler, the future Green Bay great spent a year at Butte Community College before catching Jeff Tedford's eye and leading the Golden Bears to a thrilling 2004 season.

67. Todd Reesing, Kansas

Years: 2006-09

Stats: 11,194 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 90 TD, 33 INT, 15 rushing TD

"Led Kansas to an Orange Bowl title" is a pretty good lead line for a résumé, yeah? The undersized Reesing led KU to 25 wins over three years as a starter. In the 12 seasons after he left, the Jayhawks won ... 23 games.

66. Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Years: 2014-16

Stats: 11,252 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 93 TD, 29 INT, 22 rushing TD

Even by the standards of the typical air-raid quarterback, Mahomes was asked to do a lot. He threw 44 passes per game as a sophomore in 2015, then 49 per game as a junior, and despite his being, you know, Patrick Dang Mahomes, Tech went only 12-13 in that span.

65. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Years: 2014-17

Stats: 13,618 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 92 TD, 26 INT, 17 rushing TDs

Few quarterbacks have ever thrown a prettier deep ball. The Cowboys won 10 games and finished in the AP top 20 in all three of Rudolph's seasons as a starter. They've averaged eight wins since he left. They've averaged seven wins since he left.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

64. Joey Harrington, Oregon

Years: 1998-2001

Stats: 6,911 passing yards, 55% completion rate, 59 TD, 23 INT, 18 rushing TD

After averaging about eight wins per year, Mike Bellotti's Oregon program leaped forward when Harrington entered the starting lineup. They went 21-3 in two years and finished 2001 No. 2 in the polls after Harrington's 350-yard Fiesta Bowl performance.

63. Keenan Reynolds, Navy

Years: 2012-15

Stats: 4,001 passing yards, 52% completion rate, 31 TD, 8 INT, 4,559 rushing yards, 88 rushing TD

One of the greatest option QBs of all-time, Reynolds entered the starting lineup midway through his freshman year and immediately transformed the Navy program. The Midshipmen won 11 games with a top-20 finish in his senior season.

62. Jaxson Dart, USC/Ole Miss

Years: 2021-24

Stats: 11,970 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 81 TD, 27 INT, 1,541 rushing yards, 14 rushing TD

After a brief audition at USC, Dart moved to Oxford and helped transform the Ole Miss program. In his three seasons with Lane Kiffin's Rebels, he threw for more than 10,000 yards and led Ole Miss to only its second top-10 finish in a half-century.

61. Brad Banks, Iowa

Years: 2001-02

Stats: 3,155 passing yards, 58% completion rate, 30 TD, 7 INT, 7 rushing TD

A one-year wonder? Sure, but what a year it was. After winning 11 total games in Kirk Ferentz's first three years as Iowa head coach, the Hawkeyes won 11 in 2002 and Banks went from relative unknown to Heisman runner-up to Carson Palmer.

60. David Carr, Fresno State

Years: 1997-2001

Stats: 7,458 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 65 TD, 22 INT, 9 rushing TD

The 2001 Fresno State team captured the imagination like few mid-majors can, rolling to a 6-0 start with wins over Colorado, Oregon State and Wisconsin. They finished with 11 wins, and Carr was impressive enough to go No. 1 in the 2002 NFL draft.

59. Dan LeFevour, Central Michigan

Years: 2006-09

Stats: 12,905 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 102 TD, 36 INT, 2,948 rushing yards, 47 rushing TD

The three-time MAC champion averaged more than 3,000 passing yards and 700 rushing yards per season and helped both Brian Kelly and Butch Jones earn promotions. CMU hasn't won a conference title since he left.

Denard Robinson led Michigan to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2012, the Wolverines' last New Year's Six bowl win. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

58. Denard Robinson, Michigan

Years: 2009-12

Stats: 6,250 passing yards, 57% completion rate, 49 TD, 39 INT, 4,495 rushing yards, 42 TD

Maybe the single-best moment of the Rich Rod era at Michigan was signing Robinson, who captured fans' imaginations and averaged more than 2,000 passing yards and 1,300 rushing yards over his last three seasons. We're used to stats like that now. We weren't a decade ago. We weren't 15 years ago.

57. Jordan Lynch, Northern Illinois

Years: 2010-13

Stats: 6,209 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 51 TD, 14 INT, 4,343 rushing yards, 48 TD

It's one thing that he produced the above stats; it's another that he basically did it in two years, averaging 3,000 passing yards and nearly 1,900 rushing yards in 2012-13 while leading NIU to 24 wins and an Orange Bowl bid. The perfect QB for the MACtion era.

56. Kyle Trask, Florida

Years: 2018-20

Stats: 7,386 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 69 TD, 15 INT, 8 rushing TD

A recruiting afterthought, Trask was already a junior when he got an audition following an injury to starter Feleipe Franks ... and he threw for more than 7,000 yards in the next 22 games. Quite the audition.

55. Cam Ward, Washington State/Miami

Years: (FBS only): 2022-24

Stats: 11,281 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 87 TD, 23 INT, 17 rushing TD

A QB success story for the 2020s, Ward started out as a star at FCS Incarnate Word, then threw for nearly 7,000 yards in two seasons at Wazzu. Instead of going pro, he hopped on at Miami for a season and damn near led the Canes to the CFP. His career numbers at all levels: 18,137 yards, 158 TDs.

54. Eli Manning, Ole Miss

Years: 2000-03

Stats: 10,119 passing yards, 61% completion rate, 81 TD, 35 INT, 5 rushing TD

Before winning two Super Bowl titles, Manning nearly accomplished something even more rare and impressive in college: He came within basically one completion or so of beating Nick Saban and earning Ole Miss an SEC West title in 2003.

53. Brady Quinn, Notre Dame

Years: 2003-06

Stats: 11,762 passing yards, 58% completion rate, 95 TD, 39 INT, 6 rushing TD

We all thought Charlie Weis was a genius when he showed up in South Bend and Notre Dame immediately charged to its first top-10 finish in 12 years. Weis' reputation fell apart pretty quickly, however, when Quinn ran out of eligibility.

52. Eric Crouch, Nebraska

Years: 1998-2001

Stats: 4,481 passing yards, 52% completion rate, 29 TD, 25 INT, 3,434 rushing yards, 59 rushing TD

The last great Nebraska option QB, Crouch didn't produce the stats we've grown accustomed to seeing from Heisman winners. But he was a scary, scary man with the ball in his hands. Just ask Missouri.

51. Byron Leftwich, Marshall

Years: 1998-2002

Stats: 11,903 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 89 TD, 28 INT, 6 rushing TD

An old-school gunslinger, Leftwich led the Thundering Herd to two conference titles and produced two enduring memories: leading a 30-point comeback over East Carolina in the 2001 GMAC Bowl and, the next year, nearly leading one against Akron with a broken leg.

50. Aaron Murray, Georgia

Years: 2010-13

Stats: 13,166 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 121 TD, 41 INT, 16 rushing TD

Murray resurrected the Mark Richt era in Athens, leading the Dawgs to within seconds of the BCS Championship game in 2012 and not only finishing with the most passing yards in the history of the SEC, but finishing nearly 1,000 yards ahead of second-place Drew Lock and nearly 2,000 yards ahead of third-place David Greene.

49. Colt Brennan, Hawaii

Years: 2005-07

Stats: 14,193 passing yards, 70% completion rate, 131 TD, 42 INT, 15 rushing TD

Few QB-coach combos have been as perfect as that of Brennan and run-and-shoot commander June Jones. Hawaii scored 40+ points 24 times over Brennan's three years and rode a 12-0 start to a Sugar Bowl bid and third-place Heisman finish in 2007.

48. Collin Klein, Kansas State

Years: 2009-12

Stats: 4,724 passing yards, 61% completion rate, 30 TD, 15 INT, 2,485 rushing yards, 56 rushing TD

If Dominique Wilkins was the Human Highlight Reel, Klein was the Human Third-and-Manageable Conversion. He piloted an infuriatingly hard-to-stop K-State attack and, in 2011 and 2012, led the Wildcats to 21 wins and Bill Snyder's second Big 12 title.

Alex Smith was one of Urban Meyer's earliest success stories at quarterback. Jason Chan/USA TODAY Sports

47. Alex Smith, Utah

Years: 2002-04

Stats: 5,203 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 47 TD, 8 INT, 1,072 rushing yards, 15 rushing TD

Smith was a steady, safe option for a defense-heavy Utah team in 2003, but in 2004 he became the perfect vessel for the Urban Meyer offense, leading the Utes to an unbeaten season, finishing fourth in the Heisman voting and flashing enough potential to go No. 1 in the 2005 draft.

46. Landry Jones, Oklahoma

Years: 2009-12

Stats: 16,646 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 123 TD, 52 INT, 3 rushing TD

Here's a complete list of QBs who spent their entire careers playing for power-conference teams and threw for more yards than Jones:

It was hard to appreciate Jones' steady excellence in real time, but by the time he had graduated he had put together a four-year statistical résumé that, even in the near-decade that has followed, no one has surpassed.

45. Mac Jones, Alabama

Years: 2018-20

Stats: 6,126 passing yards, 74% completion rate, 56 TD, 7 INT, 2 rushing TD

Like Trask, Jones patiently bided his time and didn't really see the field until an injury. But after taking the baton from Tua Tagovailoa late in 2019, he led maybe the best Bama team of all-time to a 13-0 record, with a 41-to-4 TD-to-INT ratio, in 2020.

44. Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Years: 2019-22

Stats: 8,429 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 66 TD, 21 INT, 14 rushing TD

He won the starting job in 2020 and 2021 only because others got injured, but damned if he didn't make the most of his opportunities. In 2021-22, he produced the second-best Total QBR, completed 67% of his passes and, oh yeah, won a pair of national titles. In four career CFP games, he threw for 1,239 yards and 12 TDs. Not bad for a former walk-on.

43. Ken Dorsey, Miami

Years: 1999-2002

Stats: 9,565 passing yards, 58% completion rate, 86 TD, 28 INT, 2 rushing TD

An early-2000s Mac Jones: He inherited an all-time great supporting cast and piloted it beautifully enough to earn a pair of top-5 Heisman finishes. The U went 35-2 in his three seasons as a starter and has won double-digit games only three times since his departure.

42. Chase Daniel, Missouri

Years: 2005-08

Stats: 12,515 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 101 TD, 41 INT, 10 rushing TD

One of the most accurate spread quarterbacks of his era, Daniel drove Mizzou to a brief No. 1-ranking for just the second time ever, finished fourth in the 2007 Heisman voting and delivered a top-five finish and two division titles for a program starving for such success.

41. Graham Harrell, Texas Tech

Years: 2005-08

Stats: 15,793 passing yards, 70% completion rate, 134 TD, 34 INT, 12 rushing TD

What Daniel was to Mizzou, Harrell was to Tech, teaming with all-world WR Michael Crabtree to win 20 games in 2007-08 and briefly moving the Red Raiders to No. 2 in the polls. He averaged 55 passes and 439 yards per game in 2007, one of the great volume-shooter performances ever.

40. Troy Smith, Ohio State

Years: 2003-06

Stats: 5,720 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 54 TD, 13 INT, 1,168 rushing yards, 14 rushing TD

Ohio State went wire-to-wire in the 2006 regular season, and while Smith wasn't asked to do much in blowouts, he came through big-time when required and won the Heisman by more than 1,600 points.

Of course, this would have all mattered more had Smith and the Buckeyes not gotten absolutely humiliated by Florida in the national title game. That'll knock down your ranking a bit.

39. Jason White, Oklahoma

Years: 1999-2004

Stats: 7,922 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 81 TD, 24 INT, 2 rushing TD

BCS title game losses dampened White's legacy a bit, but his evolution from athletic dual-threat to statuesque ball-distributor following knee injuries was awe-inspiring. He didn't win one Heisman vote and finish third in another by accident.

38. Colin Kaepernick, Nevada

Years: 2007-10

Stats: 10,098 passing yards, 58% completion rate, 82 TD, 24 INT, 4,112 passing yards, 59 rushing TD

It takes the perfect quarterback to fully understand the potential of a given offensive system, and Kaepernick was the perfect muse for Chris Ault's revolutionary Pistol. As a senior, he threw for 3,022 yards, rushed for 1,206 and led the Pack to 13 wins and No. 11 in the AP poll.

37. Rex Grossman, Florida

Years: 2000-02

Stats: 9,164 passing yards, 61% completion rate, 77 TD, 36 INT, 6 rushing TD

His résumé was almost a lot better: He lost the 2001 Heisman vote to Crouch by just 62 points, and his Gators came up two points short of a BCS title game bid the same year. Still, he left a legacy as the last great Steve Spurrier QB.

36. Diego Pavia, New Mexico State/Vanderbilt

Years: 2022-25

Stats: 10,255 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 88 TD, 27 INT, 3,094 rushing yards, 31 TD

NMSU won 17 games in Pavia's two seasons behind center but has otherwise averaged 3.2 wins per season in the 2000s. Vanderbilt won 17 games in his two seasons and has otherwise averaged 4.0. Few QBs are as transformative (and few had so much dog in them).

35. Michael Penix Jr., Indiana/Washington

Years: 2018-2023

Stats: 13,741 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 96 TD, 34 INT, 13 rushing TD

Six seasons, multiple season-ending injuries and one life-changing transfer dotted one of the most storybook careers we'll ever see. Penix enjoyed a breakout at Indiana during the 2020 COVID season, fell off course because of another knee injury, then threw for 9,544 yards and went 25-3 in two incredible seasons at UW.

Justin Fields is one of many quarterbacks on the list who found success after transferring into the right system. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

34. Justin Fields, Georgia/Ohio State

Years: 2018-20

Stats: 5,701 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 67 TD, 9 INT, 1,133 rushing yards, 19 TD

Thanks to the abbreviated 2020 season, Fields was a collegiate starter for basically 1.5 years. But in that time he proved startlingly accurate and dynamic, leading Ohio State to two CFP bids, one national title game and only two losses.

33. Ben Roethlisberger, Miami (Ohio).

Years: 2001-03

Stats: 10,829 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 84 TD, 34 INT, 7 rushing TD

After two sturdy seasons, Big Ben put together an all-timer in 2003. His Redhawks beat Northwestern by 30, averaged 47 points per game in MAC play, then walloped Louisville in the GMAC Bowl to finish 10th in the AP poll.

32. Pat White, West Virginia

Years: 2005-08

Stats: 6,049 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 56 TD, 23 INT, 4,480 rushing yards, 47 rushing TD

Few tandems have left more of a mark than Pat White and Steve Slaton did. From 2005-07, the duo combined for 7,429 rushing yards, 89 rushing TDs, a 33-5 record and two BCS bowl wins. Only injuries could slow White in Rich Rodriguez's system.

31. Russell Wilson, NC State/Wisconsin

Years: 2008-11

Stats: 11,720 passing yards, 61% completion rate, 109 TD, 30 INT, 1,421 rushing yards, 23 TD

Wilson was so good in three years at NC State that he had his number honored; he then moved to Wisconsin as a grad transfer and led the Badgers to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl bid. How many guys can claim to be an all-time great at two different schools?

30. Bo Nix, Auburn/Oregon

Years: 2019-2023

Stats: 15,352 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 113 TD, 26 INT, 1,613 rushing yards, 38 TD

His career stats definitely got a boost from the bonus year of eligibility associated with the 2020 season, but in two seasons at Oregon, he was otherworldly. Two losses to Washington were the only blemishes in an otherwise perfect senior season that saw him complete 77% of his passes for 4,508 yards and an eye-popping 45-3 TD-INT ratio.

29. Jalen Hurts, Alabama/Oklahoma

Years: 2016-19

Stats: 9,477 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 80 TD, 20 INT, 3,274 rushing yards, 43 rushing TD

Hurts was a starter for three years, averaged 2,900 passing yards and 1,036 rushing yards per season and led three CFP bids; as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, he helped to save a CFP bid as well. He was the SEC's offensive player of the year as a freshman and Heisman runner-up as a senior. What a career.

28. Case Keenum, Houston

Years: 2007-11

Stats: 19,217 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 155 TD, 46 INT, 23 rushing TD

The perfect QB for everything both Art Briles and Kevin Sumlin wanted to accomplish at UH, he topped 5,000 yards and 40 TDs in three different seasons, and his 19,217 passing yards are over 2,000 more than anyone else in history has managed. Dillon Gabriel almost caught him in 2024, but Keenum remains the yardage king.

27. Carson Palmer, USC

Years: 1998-2002

Stats: 11,818 passing yards, 59% completion rate, 72 TD, 49 INT, 9 rushing TD

The former all-world recruit was labeled as a disappointment for much of his career, but he wiped out all complaints with a perfect senior season. He kickstarted the Trojans' run of dominance with a 3,942-yard, Heisman-winning run in 2002.

26. Philip Rivers, NC State

Years: 2000-03

Stats: 13,484 passing yards, 64% completion rate, 95 TD, 34 INT, 17 rushing TD

Rivers led State to its first 11-win season and third top-15 finish in 2002, his third as Pack starter, then followed that by throwing for 4,491 yards with a 170.5 passer rating, the 13th-best ever at the time, in 2003.

25. Dillon Gabriel, UCF/Oklahoma/Oregon

Years: 2019-24

Stats: 18,722 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 155 TD, 32 INT, 1,209 rushing yards, 33 rushing TD

Gabriel also took advantage of the 2020 bonus eligibility year to become the No. 2 passer of all time. He threw for more than 7,000 yards at UCF and nearly 7,000 at OU before leading Oregon to an unbeaten regular season and the No. 1 seed in the first 12-team CFP as a senior. Bonus year or not ... just look at those ridiculous numbers above!

24. Caleb Williams, Oklahoma/USC

Years: 2021-23

Stats: 10,082 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 93 TD, 14 INT, 966 rushing yards, 27 TD

You know you set the bar high when averaging merely 303 passing yards and ranking only 11th in Total QBR is a letdown. But while Williams' career didn't end with perfection, his 2022 season -- 4,537 passing yards, a 42-5 TD-INT ratio, six games with a Total QBR over 90, one Heisman -- belongs in a museum.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts once shared a quarterback room at Alabama. They both landed on the list. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

23. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Years: 2017-19

Stats: 7,442 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 87 TD, 11 INT, 9 rushing TD

The first time we saw the five-star recruit taking meaningful snaps as a freshman, he was saving the Crimson Tide in the national title game. He then posted the best passer rating ever in 2018 (199.4) and was on pace to top it (206.9) when he was lost to injury the next year. His résumé was incomplete but remarkable.

22. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Years: 2020-22

Stats: 8,123 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 85 TD, 12 INT, 1 rushing TD

He didn't have the longest career, but in 25 career games he topped 300 yards 15 times, topped 400 yards five times, completed at least 70% of his passes 10 times and threw multiple INTs just twice. And he was the best player on the field in his final game, a CFP near upset of Georgia.

21. Bryce Young, Alabama

Years: 2020-22

Stats: 8,356 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 80 TD, 12 INT, 7 rushing TD

He entered college as the top QB prospect in the country and managed to live up to the hype and the pressure of being Bama's QB1. He threw for 47 touchdowns and won the Heisman as a first-year starter and beat 10 ranked opponents in two years, and only a pair of last-second road losses prevented him from making back-to-back CFP appearances.

20. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State/LSU

Years: 2019-23

Stats: 12,750 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 89 TD, 20 INT, 3,307 rushing yards, 34 TD

The ultimate late bloomer. After four solid but unspectacular seasons at ASU and LSU, the scrambling, gambling Daniels achieved a higher plane of existence in 2023, damn near combining 4,000 passing yards with 1,000 rushing yards in only 12 games.

Jayden Daniels really blossomed once he transferred to LSU. Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports

19. Andrew Luck, Stanford

Years: 2009-11

Stats: 9,430 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 82 TD, 22 INT, 7 rushing TD

In the seven seasons before Luck took over in the starting lineup, Stanford won a total of 25 games. In his three years behind center, the Cardinal won 31, peaking at 12-1 with an Orange Bowl title in 2010. His arrival in Palo Alto completely altered the trajectory of the program.

18. Matt Leinart, USC

Years: 2003-05

Stats: 10,693 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 99 TD, 23 INT, 9 rushing TD

Oh no, Carson Palmer is gone! How will Pete Carroll keep things rolling for USC?

By installing Leinart as QB, going 37-2 over the next three seasons, winning shares of two national titles and very nearly snaring a third. Pretty good succession plan.

17. Jameis Winston, Florida State

Years: 2013-14

Stats: 7,964 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 65 TD, 28 INT, 7 rushing TD

Winston was around for only two seasons, but his impact was absurd: FSU rolled to its first national title in 14 years when he was a redshirt freshman -- he won the Heisman by more than 1,500 points -- and went on to win the first 27 games of his career.

16. Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

Years: 2007-09

Stats: 8,403 passing yards, 68% completion rate, 88 TD, 16 INT, 5 rushing TD

The 2008 OU offense was, at the time, the best spread attack in history. Bradford threw for 4,720 yards and 50 TDs, and the Sooners scored at least 58 points in six consecutive Big 12 games that year. Only a 2009 injury (and a couple of goal-line failures in the 2008 national title game) kept him out of a potential top-10 spot here.

15. Kellen Moore, Boise State

Years: 2008-11

Stats: 14,667 passing yards, 70% completion rate, 142 TD, 28 INT, 3 rushing TD

50-3. Fifty and three! That was Boise State's record with Moore behind center. The Broncos went 6-0 against power conference teams, and two of their three losses were to teams with QBs on this list (Kaepernick's Nevada, Dalton's TCU). Ruthlessly efficient for four straight years.

14. Fernando Mendoza, California/Indiana

Years: 2023-25

Stats: 8,247 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 71 TD, 22 INT, 473 rushing yards, 11 TD

Mendoza was clearly solid at Cal, throwing for 3,004 yards on a limited Golden Bears squad. But then he went to Indiana and created an almost impossible one-year legacy: He threw 41 touchdown passes, won the Heisman and led the Hoosiers to their first national title (and the first 16-0 record in major college football in more than 130 years).

13. Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

Years: 2012-13

Stats: 7,820 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 63 TD, 22 INT, 2,169 rushing yards, 30 rushing TD

Texas A&M won 20 games in the Johnny Football era, beat Alabama (and nearly did so twice) and immediately put to rest any silly "Yeah, but can that Big 12 offense work in the SEC?" qualms as the Aggies joined the league. But that alone doesn't describe just how much one player could dominate the sport's consciousness over multiple seasons. You couldn't take your eyes off of him because you really, really needed to see what he might do next.

12. Colt McCoy, Texas

Years: 2006-09

Stats: 13,253 passing yards, 70% completion rate, 112 TD, 45 INT, 1,571 rushing yards, 20 rushing TD

McCoy's 76.7% completion rate in 2008 stood as FBS' highest ever for 12 years until Mac Jones narrowly topped it last year. He finished in the Heisman top three twice (2008, 2009), and his legacy was on the verge of perfect completion until he left 2009's BCS Championship with injury on the Horns' first possession. Forty-five career wins and one giant what-if.

11. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Years: 2018-20

Stats: 10,098 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 90 TD, 17 INT, 18 rushing TD

It was going to be almost impossible for Lawrence to meet the expectations set for him as an all-world recruit at Clemson. He surpassed them. The Tigers lost only twice in three years with him behind center, winning the 2018 national title and reaching two more CFPs. And he became one of the faces of a rising player advocacy movement as a junior as well.

10. Robert Griffin III, Baylor

Years: 2008-11

Stats: 10,366 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 78 TD, 17 INT, 2,254 rushing yards, 33 rushing TD

Baylor hadn't enjoyed a single winning season in 13 years before Griffin came to town. His senior season, the Bears won 10 games with Griffin throwing and rushing for 4,992 yards and 47 combined TDs and winning the Heisman. He was Baylor's Andrew Luck.

Marcus Mariota won Oregon its first and only Heisman Trophy. AP Photo/Ryan Kang

9. Marcus Mariota, Oregon

Years: 2012-14

Stats: 10,796 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 105 TD, 14 INT, 2,237 rushing yards, 29 TD

By 2014, Oregon's defense had fallen off pretty significantly, allowing 27+ points in seven games. And it didn't matter in the slightest because the Ducks had Mariota. It's hard to call someone underappreciated when he won the Heisman and went second in the NFL draft the next year ... but even in an age of gaudy stats, his 2014 totals -- 5,224 combined passing and rushing yards and 57 combined TDs -- stand out.

8. Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Years: 2015-17

Stats: 9,043 passing yards, 57% completion rate, 69 TD, 27 INT, 4,132 rushing yards, 50 rushing TD

At the start of the century, Clemson's Woody Dantzler pulled off the first 2,000/1,000 season. Less than two decades later, Jackson was posting back-to-back 3,500/1,500s. He was a solid passer and the most terrifying runner at the QB position since Michael Vick. And that hurdle. Oh, that hurdle.

play 0:15 Lamar Jackson hurdles defender in 15 seconds Louisville QB Lamar Jackson hurdles a Syracuse defender for one of his five touchdowns in the Cardinals' 62-28 rout of the Orange.

7. Kyler Murray, Texas A&M/Oklahoma

Years: 2015-18

Stats: 5,406 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 50 TD, 14 INT, 1,478 rushing yards, 13 rushing TD

Murray was a first-round draft pick in baseball but decided to play college football one last season in 2018. We were all better off for it. As Baker Mayfield's OU successor, he threw for 4,361, rushed for 1,478 more and posted 54 combined TDs. IN ONE YEAR. And then he became a first-rounder in another draft.

6. Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Years: 2014-16

.Stats: 10,168 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 90 TD, 32 INT, 1,934 rushing yards, 26 TD

Remember when "Clemsoning" meant "failing spectacularly on the big stage?" No? That's because Watson came to town and flipped Dabo Swinney's program from good to elite. He averaged 4,351 passing yards and 867 rushing yards in 2015-16, first leading the Tigers to the CFP title game, then winning it the next year. "Clemsoning" now simply means "winning big."

5. Joe Burrow, Ohio State/LSU

Years: 2016-19

Stats: 8,852 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 78 TD, 11 INT, 13 rushing TD

After a decent first season as LSU's starter, Burrow simply unleashed the best passing season we've ever seen in college football. He threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, produced almost as many rushing touchdowns (five) as interceptions (six) and led the Tigers -- who had gone eight years without a top-five finish -- to a 15-0 record and national title. His 2019 was good enough to stand up next to Cam Newton's 2010. There is no greater compliment than that.

4. Tim Tebow, Florida

Years: 2006-09

Stats: 9,285 passing yards, 66% completion rate, 88 TD, 16 INT, 2,947 rushing yards, 57 rushing TD

In 2006, Tebow served as short-yardage back and scary red zone passing option as Florida won the national title.

In 2007, he posted 4,181 combined rushing and passing yards and won the Heisman.

In 2008, he gave an immortal speech and led the Gators to a 13-1 record and second title.

In 2009, he led the Gators to another 13-1 record, posted 3,805 rushing and passing yards and finished in the Heisman top five for a third straight year.

It's almost impossible to put together a career more complete than that.

3. Vince Young, Texas

Years: 2003-05

Stats: 6,040 passing yards, 62% completion rate, 44 TD, 28 INT, 3,127 rushing yards, 37 rushing TD

Maybe the single most amazing thing about Young's career: Halfway through, it was a disappointment. He was a terrifying runner from the get-go, but his passing wasn't coming along, and he was briefly benched midway through 2004.

Then he flipped the switch. UT averaged 38 points per game and rolled to a Rose Bowl win to finish 2004, then fielded one of the best teams of our lifetime in 2005, going 13-0 while Young threw for 3,036 yards and rushed for 1,050. The last eight of those rushing yards gave the Horns a last-second win over Matt Leinart and USC in the greatest national title game ever played.

2. Cam Newton, Auburn

Years: 2007-10 (really, though, just 2010)

Stats: 2,908 passing yards, 65% completion rate, 30 TD, 7 INT, 1,586 rushing yards, 24 rushing TD

Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest single-season supernova the sport has seen. After two years of backing up Tebow at Florida, Newton won a juco national title at Blinn College, then landed at Auburn and almost single-handedly carried the Tigers to their first AP national title since 1957. His supporting cast was good but not nearly the caliber of Young's, Tebow's, etc., but that was fine -- he was simultaneously the best running back and quarterback in the sport.

Then he was gone, off to an NFL career that has included an MVP award, more than 31,000 passing yards and a Super Bowl appearance.

Baker Mayfield's storybook college career ended with a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Years: 2013-17

Stats: 14,607 passing yards, 69% completion rate, 131 TD, 30 INT, 1,083 rushing yards, 21 rushing TD

Newton, Young and Burrow had the best seasons. Mayfield had the best career.

It began with him walking on at Texas Tech, quickly winning the starting job and throwing for 413 yards in his debut. He lost his job to injury, then traded up, landing at OU. The Sooners hadn't won an outright conference title since 2010, but he led them to three in a row, with three top-five finishes and two CFP bids. His storybook career ended with him throwing and rushing for 4,938 yards and 48 TDs, winning the Heisman and bringing OU to within an eyelash of the national title game. He was so good that, despite non-prototypical size, the Cleveland Browns couldn't resist making him the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

He's thrown for nearly 30,000 yards in the pros, too.