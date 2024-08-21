The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams this season. Learn how it will play out, from the first round through the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025. (1:25)

If there is one constant in college football, it is that there is no such thing as a constant.

"Teams have been leaving college athletics since the dawn of time," Texas athletic director Chris del Conte said.

The threat of realignment can be bitter for some and a windfall for others. Over 130 years of conference alignments, schools have moved around for so many reasons -- too many rules, not enough rules, better competition, easier competition, more money, more exposure. You name it, they've complained it.

Going into the 2024 season, realignment has made the college football map look disorientingly different. Teams synonymous with conferences -- Texas, Oklahoma and the Big 12; USC, Oregon and the Pac-12 -- will now compete in new superconferences, creating exciting new rivalries, but also leaving once thriving brands in the dust. The Pac-12 has all but ceased to exist and there are 13 new members in the four remaining power conferences in 2024.

How did we get here? Come along, let's find out.