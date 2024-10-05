Open Extended Reactions

Purdue cornerback Markevious Brown will not play for the Boilermakers again in 2024, the school announced Saturday.

No reason was given for Brown's dismissal, with Purdue saying in a statement that it hoped he would rejoin the team next year.

"It is necessary for Markevious Brown to step away from the team at this time," the school said. "As of today, it is our expectation that he will rejoin the program for the 2025 season. This is a personal matter, and we will have no additional comments."

Brown, a senior, has started all four games for Purdue this season. The Ole Miss transfer forced a team-high two fumbles for the Boilermakers in 2023.

Purdue (1-3) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak when it plays at Wisconsin at noon ET Saturday.