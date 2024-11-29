Adam Schefter reports Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 college prospect from the 2025 class, has flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. (1:03)

Four-star 2026 Michigan quarterback pledge Brady Hart has flipped his commitment to Texas A&M and plans to reclassify into the 2025 cycle, he told ESPN Friday morning.

Hart, No. 89 in the ESPN Junior 300, intends to sign with the Aggies when the early signing period opens Dec. 4 and will enroll early next month, joining Texas A&M at just 16 years old.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound passer from Cocoa, Florida, lands with the Aggies less than two weeks after former Texas A&M quarterback pledge Husan Longstreet flipped his commitment to USC on Nov. 17. On3 was first to report Hart's move on Friday.

Hart's decision to reclassify comes as he leads Florida's Cocoa High School through the state playoffs at the end of his junior season. He first committed to Michigan on June 18 as the No. 8 pocket passer in the 2026 class and remained the Wolverines' highest-rated 2026 pledge before his flip.

With his move, Hart becomes the latest addition to the quarterback shuffle atop the 2025 class, following the flips of five ESPN 300 passers over the past month.

The outlook for Michigan's future quarterback depth changed significantly last week when top overall prospect Bryce Underwood flipped his pledge from LSU to the Wolverines on Nov. 21, while the Aggies have been searching for a quarterback in the 2025 class since Longstreet, ESPN's No. 4 pocket passer, pulled his commitment to join Lincoln Riley's incoming class at USC.

The shifting landscape just before the three-day early signing period opened an opportunity for Hart, who told ESPN he felt prepared to graduate early to kick-start his college career under Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

"I've had a fair share of schools ask me to reclass these past couple of months," Smith said. "I felt like I'm mentally ready to go to school and start the next step of all this. I just felt A&M was just the perfect place."

Hart is the 12th ESPN 300 pledge in the Aggies' 2025 class. He'll land on campus next month alongside four-star tight Kiotti Armstrong (No. 160 in the ESPN 300) and athlete Kelshaun Johnson (No. 176), who is expected to play wide receiver at the next level.

Texas A&M is set to host a handful of high-profile recruits when it hosts Texas on Saturday, including five-star offensive Michael Fasusi and four-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, as the Aggies look to add to the nation's 11th-ranked recruiting before the early signing period.

Texas A&M restores its rivalry with Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.