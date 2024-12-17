How to watch "Inside the College Football Playoff," Season 6

Open Extended Reactions

Expanded to five episodes with an hourlong season premiere, "Inside the College Football Playoff" returns to ESPN+. Featuring behind-the-scenes access, as well as insights and commentary from Paul Finebaum, Rece Davis, Tim Tebow, Laura Rutledge, Booger McFarland, Heather Dinich, Greg McElroy and Roman Harper, the ESPN original series' sixth season offers an inside look at the inaugural 12-team CFP as teams battle for a national championship.

The ESPN+ premiere schedule is detailed below. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and will re-air on ESPN and ESPN2 (dates to be determined).

Episode 1 - Dec. 17: The stage is set for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Relive the incredible journeys of this year's top teams and explore how college football evolved to this exciting new era.

Episode 2 - Dec. 27: Experience the excitement of an atmosphere unlike any other as the CFP's first round games take place on campus for each of the four home teams.

Episode 3 - Jan. 7: All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the quarterfinals.

Episode 4 - Jan. 15: The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship game.

Episode 5 - Jan. 24: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. Tim Tebow reflects on the significance as players become legends.

For more college football updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, predictions, rankings, and more.