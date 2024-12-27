Myron Medcalf explains why Delaware State's hiring of DeSean Jackson may not be the best message for college football. (1:28)

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been hired as the new football coach at Delaware State, the school announced Friday.

"The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline," Jackson said in a statement. "If we build that kind of culture at Delaware State University, we will attract the right talent and radically change the trajectory of this program. I cannot wait to get started."

Jackson is the second former NFL star to be hired at a MEAC school this month, joining Michael Vick at Norfolk State.

A source told ESPN's Pete Thamel that it had always been a dream of Jackson's to coach at a historically Black college or university. Jackson referenced that importance in his statement, saying the story of HBCUs "continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar athletes in every field of human endeavor."

Jackson and Vick join a growing list of former NFL standouts who have taken over HBCU programs in recent years. Deion Sanders had success at Jackson State before heading to Colorado, and Eddie George guided Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs this year.

Jackson will be introduced in a news conference Jan. 8. He is the first hire by athletic director Tony Tucker, who took over the role earlier this month.

"DeSean Jackson is a perfect fit for our institution -- incredibly competitive, optimistic about the prospects for our collective future, and focused on the fundamentals of the institution: STUDENTS FIRST," Tucker said in a statement.

Jackson, 38, replaces Lee Hull, who was dismissed earlier this month after two disappointing seasons, including a 1-11 showing this year.

The Hornets have not had a winning season since going 6-5 in 2012.

Jackson, who retired as a member of the Eagles after the 2023 season, made the Pro Bowl in three of his eight seasons with the team. He became the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions -- kick returner and wide receiver. He played 15 seasons overall and had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington, Tampa Bay, Baltimore and Las Vegas, but he is best known for the six-year run in Philadelphia at the start of his pro career.

Jackson's former coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay were among those praising his hiring, with Reid saying he would "stake my career on his success at Delaware State."

In 95 career games with the Eagles, Jackson ranks third all time in receiving yards (6,512), sixth in receptions (379) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (35). As a punt returner, he finished second in punt returns (132), third in punt return yards (1,296) and is tied for the team's all-time lead in punt return touchdowns with four.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.