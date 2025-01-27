Open Extended Reactions

Virginia Tech on Monday hired Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes to be the Hokies' new defensive coordinator, the school announced.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry went outside the box for the move, as Siefkes' arrival at Tech will come with significant NFL experience that was attractive to the Hokies' staff. He just finished his second season as the Cardinals' linebackers coach and spent two prior seasons in various roles with the Minnesota Vikings.

"People across the country couldn't stop praising Sam's knowledge of the game and his abilities as a coach," Pry said in a Monday news release. "As I got to know him, I couldn't agree more. I am thrilled to have Sam join our program. He's worked under some of the best minds in the game."

Siefkes' exposure to the Cardinals' scheme under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, which is regarded as one of the most innovative in the NFL, loomed large in the hire. Arizona finished in the top 10 in the NFL this season in both yards per play allowed and yards per rush allowed. Siefkes' experience in that Arizona defense was attractive to the Tech staff, and Pry's background is on the defensive side of the ball as he came to the school after a stint as Penn State's defensive coordinator.

"Virginia Tech and Coach Pry are getting a remarkable leader in the coaching world," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. "Sam is a fantastic communicator, teacher and has unbelievable knowledge on how to stop offenses."

Siefkes also brings college defensive coordinator experience from his time at Wofford and UW-Platteville, which gives him familiarity in calling defenses and in the recruiting world. Siefkes spent 2018 to 2020 at Wofford, where in 2019 the school finished with the No. 20 FCS defense and the top defense in the Southern Conference.

He worked at UW-Platteville for two seasons from 2016 to 2017 prior to Wofford, and his defense there gave up only 18.9 points per game in 2017.

Siefkes is a former Wisconsin graduate assistant, where he learned under current Baylor coach Dave Aranda in 2015 when Aranda was the defensive coordinator in Madison.

Siefkes replaces Chris Marve at Tech. The Hokies finished No. 57 nationally in total defense last year.