Deion Sanders has added another Hall of Famer to his coaching staff at Colorado.

The Buffaloes announced Thursday night that former NFL great Marshall Faulk has joined the team as its new running backs coach.

Faulk knows a little about the position. He ranks 12th all time in rushing yards in the NFL with 12,279, accumulating the total across 12 seasons that saw him win one MVP (2000) and make six All-Pro and seven Pro Bowl teams.

Faulk, who turns 52 later this month, played five seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and then seven for the Rams, his last coming in 2005.

Faulk is the third Pro Football Hall of Fame member on the Buffs staff, joining Sanders and Warren Sapp, a senior quality assistant for the defense. Faulk and Sanders were part of the 2011 class.

This will be Faulk's first coaching job. He was asked about potentially taking the job in an interview with Front Office Sports this week in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Deion is an elevator," he said. "He's going to elevate you as a person, and he's going to force you to elevate your life. That's what he does. He lifts people up. A lot of the times the light may look like it's shining on him, but really he's shining the light on somebody.

"We're good friends. And whatever I can do to help him out I'm going to do."

Faulk replaces Gary Harrell, who was Colorado's running backs coach for two seasons.