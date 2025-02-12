Open Extended Reactions

West Virginia quarterback great Pat White has returned to his alma mater to join coach Rich Rodriguez's staff, the school announced Wednesday.

White will be West Virginia's assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach.

"He has been involved in some of the biggest wins in program history, and he will be a great presence in our quarterback room," Rodriguez said in a statement. "Pat and I have been through so much together, and I am really proud of the quality of coach and mentor to young players that he has become."

White started three seasons (2005-07) under Rodriguez, and in 2007 led the Mountaineers to a No. 2 ranking in the polls before an upset loss to rival Pitt knocked West Virginia out of the BCS national title game.

After that defeat, Rodriguez left for Michigan. But White bounced back under then-interim coach Bill Stewart to lead the Mountaineers to a rout of Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. The following season, White went on to become the first quarterback to start and win four straight bowl games.

Rodriguez returned to West Virginia in December after the school fired Neal Brown. White most recently was an offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.