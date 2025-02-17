Open Extended Reactions

Veteran offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery is expected to become the next Virginia Tech offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. A formal announcement is expected Monday, per sources.

Montgomery is the former head coach at Tulsa who has coordinated at both Auburn and Baylor, where he helped author consistent and prolific offenses. He spent last season as the co-offensive coordinator of the Birmingham Stallions.

Montgomery is best known for being the head coach for eight seasons at Tulsa, where he went 43-53 over eight years, including a 10-3 season in 2016 and four bowl appearances.

He earned that head coaching job after being the offensive coordinator during a run of dynamic and productive offense at Baylor, where he worked from 2008 to 2014.

He was the quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator for Robert Griffin III, including during his Heisman Trophy season in 2011. He went on to become the lone offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 at Baylor, with Baylor finishing No. 1 nationally in total offense during his final two seasons there. They ranked No. 2 in total offense in 2012.

In 2016 at Tulsa, the school became the first FBS team to have a 3,000-yard passer (Dane Evans) and two 1,000-yard rushers (James Flanders and D'Angelo Brewer).

Along with coaching Griffin at Baylor, Montgomery also coached Big 12 Player of the Year Bryce Petty at Baylor, star quarterback Nick Florence at Baylor and both Kevin Kolb and Case Keenum at Houston.

He replaces Tyler Bowen, who left for Ohio State to become the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator there.