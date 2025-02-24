Joe Fusco, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame after leading Westminster College to four NAIA Division II national championships over 19 seasons, died Saturday, the university announced. He was 87.

Fusco was recognized by ESPN in 2019 as one of the 150 greatest coaches in college football's 150-year history.

He had a 154-34-3 record as head coach at Westminster College, located in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, from 1972 to 1990. He won his first NAIA title in 1976 and then another just a year later as the Titans went 21-1 over those two seasons.

He again won back-to-back NAIA Division II national titles in 1988 and 1989 as the Titans put together consecutive undefeated seasons amid a 27-game win streak.

Westminster (Pa.) College

Fusco, who played for Westminster before graduating from the university in 1960, retired following the 1990 season, when Westminster again reached the national title game. In his 19 seasons, the Titans made nine playoff appearances, and he was twice named NAIA Division II coach of the year.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.