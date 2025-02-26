Open Extended Reactions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Coach Josh Heupel is adding former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell to his staff at Tennessee in what is expected to be an analyst's role, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Heupel and Littrell were captains on the Sooners' 2000 national championship team.

Littrell spent parts of the last two seasons on OU's staff. On Oct. 20, he was fired as offensive coordinator after the Sooners lost three of their first four SEC games and were ranked 128th nationally in total offense. They were plagued by inconsistency at quarterback and a rash of injuries at receiver.

Littrell, 46, was the head coach at North Texas from 2016 to '22. He was 44-44 overall and led the Mean Green to six bowl bids and two Conference USA championship game appearances but was fired following the 2022 season after North Texas finished 7-6. He spent the 2023 season as an analyst at Oklahoma before he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season when Jeff Lebby left for the Mississippi State head-coaching job.

Heupel was the quarterback and Littrell the fullback for the Sooners in 2000, and both ended up being fired as offensive coordinators at their alma mater. Bob Stoops fired Heupel following the 2014 season.

The Vols beat Oklahoma last season in Norman on their way to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. They play again this season Nov. 1 in Knoxville.

Volquest.com first reported Littrell was joining Tennessee's staff.