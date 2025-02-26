Open Extended Reactions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will return to the Nittany Lions as assistant quarterbacks coach.

McSorley was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions (2016-18) and a sixth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in three games for the Ravens over two seasons and started one of his six games for Arizona in 2022. He was on practice squads for the Bears and Steelers before Washington released him in training camp last year.

Penn State announced McSorley's hiring on social media Tuesday. He will work with quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien. They'll have a three-year starter in Drew Allar, who led the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.