It has been just 44 days since the Ohio State Buckeyes raised the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, but teams in the Big Ten conference, which has won the past two titles, are already preparing for the 2025 season.

ESPN continues its power conference spring previews with the Big Ten, which has several teams that could contend for the CFP title again, including the defending champs.

Big Ten writers Max Olson, Adam Rittenberg, Jake Trotter and Paolo Uggetti look at the players -- old and new -- and coaches to watch, as well as the teams that could keep the Big Ten's title streak alive. They'll also dive into top storylines for all 18 conference teams as spring camps get underway.

Jump to a topic:

Six questions

Team previews

Newcomer to keep an eye on?

Bryce Underwood (19) will draw plenty of eyes this spring. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Rittenberg: Bryce Underwood isn't the first No. 1 recruit to come to Michigan -- Rashan Gary topped ESPN's prospect rankings in 2016 -- but he arrives with arguably the most attention, and at a fascinating time. Michigan's national title defense in 2024 went from mostly awful to awesome, as it landed Underwood, a potential generational quarterback talent who grew up minutes from campus, and then finished the season with upset wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Underwood's recruitment and signing represented a key shift in how Michigan will approach NIL with high school players going forward. He also steps in at the team's position of need, as the Wolverines finished above only the three service academies in passing offense last fall. Few would be surprised if veteran quarterback transfer Mikey Keene takes the first snaps for Michigan, but at some point, Underwood will have his moment.

Trotter: Indiana struck gold in the transfer portal last year with Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who led the Hoosiers to their first 10-win season in program history and a spot in the playoff. Coach Curt Cignetti is hoping to replicate that success with Fernando Mendoza, who transferred to Indiana from Cal. Mendoza, who also considered Georgia and Missouri, started 19 games for Cal, throwing for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns last season as the Golden Bears made a bowl game in their debut year in the ACC. If Mendoza clicks in Bloomington, the Hoosiers could remain a threat in the Big Ten.

Olson: I'm expecting Dakorien Moore to play right away for Oregon and be one of college football's next great freshman wide receivers. The No. 4 recruit in the ESPN 300 was a consensus five-star prospect and a dominant wideout at Duncanville High School in Texas, putting up more than 3,400 receiving yards and 40 TDs during his career. Landing the 5-foot-11, 182-pound speedster was a massive recruiting victory for Dan Lanning and the Ducks, and Moore should have every opportunity to step right in and help replace the production of Tez Johnson.

Uggetti: At USC, there is already a lot of hype building around incoming freshman Jahkeem Stewart. The excitement is not unwarranted: the five-star defensive lineman was ranked No. 1 at his position and in Louisiana by ESPN and oozes talent at a position where the Trojans badly need a rising star. USC's defense improved leaps and bounds under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn last season, but part of the move to hire Lynn and build a strong defensive staff around him was to be able to bring elite prospects such as Stewart to Los Angeles. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson played a crucial role in recruiting Stewart, and now he and Lynn will get to develop one of the best defensive talents in the country who should get some playing time right away.

Position battle you're watching?

Rittenberg: A new quarterback will lead defending champion Ohio State in 2025, and the room has changed following the somewhat expected transfers of Devin Brown (Cal) and Air Noland (South Carolina). Perhaps the path is clear for Julian Sayin, the Alabama transfer who enters his second season in Columbus after limited work (12 pass attempts) last fall. Sayin will develop under a reworked but familiar offensive staff, following promotions for Brian Hartline (lead coordinator), Keenan Bailey (co-coordinator) and Billy Fessler (quarterbacks coach). Sayin will need to outplay Lincoln Kienholz, who enters his third year in the program, and incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair, ESPN's No. 3 quarterback and No. 10 overall recruit for 2025.

Trotter: The Wolverines enter the spring with two intriguing running backs, who will both play regardless of how the battle for the starting/primary role plays out. With Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards sitting out the bowl game against Alabama, freshman Jordan Marshall shined in his first real action of the season. He rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries, as Michigan knocked off the Crimson Tide 19-13. During the offseason, the Wolverines also landed Justice Haynes, who rushed for 448 yards and seven touchdowns for Alabama while averaging 5.7 yards per carry in a backup role to Jam Miller. Marshall and Haynes seem primed to give Michigan another strong rushing tandem.

Olson: Penn State has national championship ambitions but must figure out the answer at wide receiver. USC transfer Kyron Hudson and Troy transfer Devonte Ross are joining a receiver room that returns Liam Clifford, but no other players who saw 5 or more targets in 2024. The Nittany Lions need Tyseer Denmark, Kaden Saunders and several more young options to step up this spring and give this group the competitive depth it needs for a deep playoff run.

Potential breakout player?

Rittenberg: Anyone who watched Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton during the team's run to the CFP semifinals could appreciate his immense talent. Dennis-Sutton seemed to be everywhere on the field, recording 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and 16 tackles in the stretch against SMU, Boise State and Notre Dame. He will no longer benefit from playing opposite projected first-round pick Abdul Carter, which will bring more attention his way. But Dennis-Sutton is ready to take on a premier role for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The 6-5, 266-pound senior looks like Penn State's next top NFL prospect up front after recording 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hurries and 2 forced fumbles last fall.

Trotter: Dillon Gabriel ended his prolific college career by leading Oregon to the Big Ten title and No. 1 seed in the playoff. Dante Moore is now the favorite to take over for Gabriel and keep the Ducks in national title contention. Moore was the No. 2 recruit in the ESPN 300 rankings two years ago before signing with UCLA. He had a bumpy freshman season with UCLA, posting just a 33.1 QBR while taking a whopping 25 sacks over nine games playing for Chip Kelly. After Kelly benched him, Moore entered the transfer portal and ended up in Eugene. The talent is there, and the Ducks bring back plenty of playmakers around him, including budding star wideout Evan Stewart. If Moore lives up to his potential, the Ducks could push to defend their Big Ten title.

Olson: Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. flashed exciting potential during his true freshman season and was productive with his limited snaps, putting up 944 passing yards, 392 rushing yards (excluding sacks), 10 total TDs and an 84.3 QBR. The 5-foot-11 playmaker followed Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington and got to start the final two games of his debut season. He looks like he's going to be a difference-maker in a Huskies offense that returns leading rusher Jonah Coleman and talented receiver Denzel Boston.

Uggetti: I'm with Jake on Oregon QB Moore, who has all the tools and is in the right offense to flourish right away, but if I had to choose someone else, it would be his teammate, running back Makhi Hughes. After spending two seasons at Tulane totaling nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, Hughes was a big get for the Ducks in the transfer portal. With last season's starting back Jordan James off to the NFL, the void at running back has Hughes' name written all over it. Having a strong presence in the backfield who can get Oregon's offense moving the chains will go a long way toward making it easy on Moore as he acclimates to the starting role.

Who is this year's Indiana?

Coach Curt Cignetti pointed Indiana to the playoff in his first season. Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images

Rittenberg: The wow factor won't be nearly the same, but I'm watching Illinois, which went 10-3 last season and finished No. 16 in the final AP poll. Illinois isn't welcoming a new coach -- Bret Bielema is set to enter his fifth season in Champaign -- and didn't need a huge portal haul to boost its roster, like Indiana did in the winter of 2023-24. But from a historical perspective, there are parallels. Indiana had never made the CFP and went 49-70 during the four-team CFP era. Illinois was actually worse from 2014 to 2023, going 46-73 for a win percentage (.387) ahead of only four other Power 4 teams. But the Illini have the returning talent on both sides of the ball to make the jump, plus a coach who some folks forget won three Big Ten titles while at Wisconsin. They need to perform better against the best teams, but will miss Penn State and Oregon on the schedule and can establish their CFP case early with a Sept. 20 win at ... Indiana.

Trotter: Nebraska finished with its first winning season since 2016 last year. And yet, given the way it ended, the season felt like another disappointment. The Huskers dropped five of their final six Big Ten games, culminating with a deflating 13-10 loss at rival Iowa. Whether Nebraska can make a noteworthy jump hinges on quarterback Dylan Raiola elevating his play in his second season. Starting every game as a true freshman last year, the former five-star recruit showed plenty of promise, finishing 58th nationally with a QBR of 62.9. Raiola ranked just 97th, though, on third-down QBR (44.0) and 71st in red zone QBR (55.0). If Raiola can improve his clutch play and ramp up the big completions -- he ranked just 94th in yards per dropback (6.05) -- he has the talent and pedigree to help make Nebraska this year's Big Ten surprise team.

Olson: Illinois stands out based on an impressive amount of returning production. But if we're talking about Big Ten teams capable of bouncing back after losing seasons, Washington and Michigan State look like two decent candidates for most improved. Both programs are heading into Year 2 under coaching staffs that have previously pulled off challenging turnarounds, and both inked solid transfer portal classes this offseason to improve their rosters after seven-loss seasons. They should get back to bowl eligibility in 2025 and could take big steps forward if they can find ways to win close Big Ten games.

Uggetti: It's hard to find someone else who could fit the Indiana bill other than the teams mentioned above, but I'll take a different approach to the question and focus on USC, which could be in a position to bounce back and surprise following a disappointing 7-6 campaign in 2024 that featured a number of close losses. There's undoubtedly going to be a lot of pressure on Lincoln Riley and the presumptive starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, but I doubt that those two won't be better off following an offseason working together. USC's defense should continue to improve under D'Anton Lynn, and the team has made a slew of promising additions on both sides of the ball while continuing to add coaches with NFL experience (hello, Rob Ryan) that should -- emphasis on should -- put USC in a position to improve on their record.

New coaches/schemes to watch?

Rittenberg: I'm fascinated to see how Tino Sunseri will fare as UCLA's new offensive coordinator. He has drawn strong reviews from coaches and other industry sources, and brings a strong reputation as a recruiter and quarterback developer to Westwood, where the Bruins finished 126th nationally in scoring last fall. Sunseri had an important role in Indiana's historic 2024 season, as he coached quarterback Kurtis Rourke and assisted with an offense that finished second nationally in scoring. He now leads a quarterback room that includes Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar, Washington transfer Dermaricus Davis and others. Bruins coach DeShaun Foster exceeded most expectations in Year 1, especially with how his team performed in the second half. If Sunseri can get the offense right, UCLA could become a sleeper team in the league.

Trotter: Penn State broke the bank to swipe Jim Knowles away from Ohio State, making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country with an annual salary of $3.1 million. Under Knowles, the Buckeyes ranked No. 1 in a multitude of defensive categories on the way to the national championship. Knowles' wrinkle using star safety Caleb Downs in a shallow centerfield role, in between the linebackers and deep safeties, helped fuel Ohio State's dominant run through the playoff. What Knowles will have in store for a talented Penn State defense will be fascinating to follow, as the loaded Nittany Lions have the goods to contend for their first national title in almost four decades.

Olson: Knowles' replacement at Ohio State is just as fascinating. Ryan Day is putting his trust in longtime NFL assistant and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia to take over the Buckeyes' defense and maintain their extremely high standard. Patricia was out of coaching in 2024 but comes in with three Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots and plenty to prove in his first college gig since 2003. Eight Ohio State starters moving on to the NFL creates a lot of next-man-up situations across the depth chart this spring and room for creativity from Patricia as he figures out how to best play to the strengths of his returning personnel.

Uggetti: In the same way that Sunseri's approach will be interesting to watch at UCLA, I'm very curious about Chip Lindsey's fit in Ann Arbor. It's safe to say that the Wolverines weren't exactly a force to be reckoned with on offense last season and that was, in large part, due to the inconsistency at the quarterback position. Now, Lindsey comes in just as No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood arrives. Whether or not Underwood starts or gets playing time right away, the relationship between QB and coordinator will be key to the Wolverines' future success. Lindsey has been in the game for a while, but his most recent claim to fame is working with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye at North Carolina. Michigan is hoping Lindsey, who is also the quarterbacks coach, will not only be able to develop Underwood into more than just a superstar on paper but jump-start an offense that badly needs it.

Can the conference win a third straight natty?

Rittenberg: Absolutely. I recognize the significance of Ohio State's first national title in a decade, but the key for the Big Ten's rise always was supporting the Buckeyes with other legitimate candidates. Michigan broke through with three consecutive CFP appearances, culminating with the title in 2023, and might be back in the playoff mix soon (although probably not this fall). Penn State should have its best team under James Franklin since the 2016 squad that won the Big Ten. The Lions have now experienced CFP success and what it will take to go even further in the postseason (Drew Allar needs no reminder). Oregon is set up to contend annually because of its personnel and coaching, and the Big Ten could get another surprise team in the CFP mix, like Illinois.

Trotter: Without a doubt. While talented, Ohio State and Michigan will be retooling around young quarterbacks. But Penn State is loaded and experienced. Allar is one of the most veteran passers in the country, while Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen give the Nittany Lions the best returning running back duo in college football. The pressing question offensively is who Allar will be throwing to with All-American tight end Tyler Warren off to the NFL. That will be the biggest storyline to follow in State College in the spring. But assuming Knowles can give the defense a jolt, Penn State should enter the season on the short list of legitimate national contenders after making the playoff semifinals last year.

Olson: Five of the top six teams in the final AP poll for the 2024 season are turning to inexperienced new starters at quarterback this offseason. Penn State is the exception. If you're James Franklin, you must love how this is all setting up between the NFL-caliber talent that stayed in school and the arrival of Knowles to take the Nittany Lions' defense to another level. There's going to be an intense amount of pressure on Franklin and this program to finally put it all together and win their toughest tests, but they're not the Big Ten's lone hope. I think 2025 sets up similarly to 2024 for the league: Ohio State and Oregon have lost a lot but are still too loaded to fail, Penn State is ready to compete at the highest level, and one or two wild card teams are sure to emerge and surprise just as the Hoosiers did.

Uggetti: They should certainly enter as one of the two (?) conferences who have three teams that could win the championship. Penn State and Ohio State have their share of buzz, and it will be interesting to see how Oregon bounces back from their stunning Rose Bowl loss to the Buckeyes as well as the losses of Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Derrick Harmon and more. As Adam pointed out, the Ducks can now reload with the best of them, and Dan Lanning will certainly have this iteration of his team ready to compete for a playoff spot once again.

Team previews

Spring storyline: Illinois returns a lot from a good team that won 10 games and finished No. 16 nationally. The Illini must take the next step to become true CFP contenders, which means replacing standout wide receiver Pat Bryant and boosting a running game that finished 79th nationally, atypical of a Bret Bielema-coached team.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. One of few positions hit hard by departures, Illinois loses its top wideouts in Bryant and Zakhari Franklin, who had 109 receptions for 1,636 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Illini added transfers Hudson Clement (West Virginia) and Justin Bowick (Ball State) to help offset the losses, but will also look for more from holdovers Hank Beatty and Collin Dixon.

Player to watch: I loved the production from outside linebacker Gabe Jacas in 2024, a huge keep for Bielema and the Illini after wreaking havoc with 8 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and 3 forced fumbles. -- Rittenberg

Spring storyline: After a historic 2024 season when Indiana won 10 games for the first time and reached the CFP, what do coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers have for an encore? They won't be able to hide in obscurity this offseason, especially after bringing back key pieces from last year's squad and making another strong portal push, which included quarterback Francisco Mendoza (Cal), running back Roman Hemby (Maryland) and a notable group of offensive linemen.

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. The group showed its limitations in losses to Ohio State and Notre Dame, and will have a different look in 2025. Indiana hit the portal for three potential starters in Pat Coogan (Notre Dame), Kahlil Benson (Colorado) and Zen Michalski (Ohio State). Guard Drew Evans' health status also will be monitored, and IU must replace All-Big Ten center Mike Katic.

Player to watch: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was one of the biggest wins of the winter portal, as he joined his brother and fellow Hoosiers quarterback Alberto in Bloomington. Fernando Mendoza passed for 4,712 yards and 30 touchdowns at Cal. -- Rittenberg

Spring storyline: Iowa is betting on South Dakota State transfer QB Mark Gronowski, a two-time national champ at the FCS level, to significantly upgrade the No. 130 passing offense in FBS. He'll miss spring practice due to offseason shoulder surgery, but this should be a highly competitive spring for the Hawkeyes as they work to replace a dozen starters from last year's 8-5 squad.

Position of intrigue: Over the past two seasons, Iowa's defense has featured one of the top linebacker duos in the country with All-America standout Jay Higgins and 60-game starter Nick Jackson. Which players step up as their successors? This will be a big spring for Jayden Harrell (114 career defensive snaps) and Karson Sharar (56) to prove they're ready.

Player to watch: Kamari Moulton is the next man up at running back to take over for Big Ten leading rusher Kaleb Johnson. The redshirt sophomore rushed for 473 yards and three scores on 5.6 yards per carry as the Hawkeyes' No. 2 back last season. -- Olson

Spring storyline: The Terrapins face a challenging offseason after going 1-8 in the Big Ten last year before losing several key players to the transfer portal, including quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin). Finding a new QB starter who can thrive -- whether it's UCLA transfer Justyn Martin or ESPN 300 incoming freshman Malik Washington -- will be key to any turnaround.

Position of intrigue: The offensive line struggled last year, finishing with a Big Ten-worst 39.7% blown block rate. The arrivals of Akron transfer Jayvin James and ESPN 300 signee Jaylen Gilchrist could help boost a running game that averaged just 3.59 yards per attempt in 2024.

Player to watch: Jalil Farooq caught 89 career passes at Oklahoma until breaking his foot in the opener last season. He has the talent to give Maryland a game breaker at wideout with All-Big Ten performer Tai Felton gone. -- Trotter

Spring storyline: New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey arrives with a mandate to overhaul a passing game that finished only above the three service academies in 2024. His development of incoming national No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood at quarterback will be closely watched, but Lindsey must take a global approach to getting more production from an offense that also loses its top two running backs.

Position of intrigue: Defensive tackle. No FBS team loses a better tandem of interior defensive linemen, as Michigan must replace Mason Graham, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, and Kenneth Grant, a possible late first-round pick. Rayshaun Benny's return is significant, and Michigan must build depth around him with transfers Damon Payne (Alabama), Tre Williams (Clemson) and others.

Player to watch: Safety Rod Moore, one of the heroes from Michigan's 2023 win against Ohio State and a captain, returns after missing all of last season with a knee injury. Even as he works back to full health, Moore's leadership should be invaluable for a new-look defense. -- Rittenberg

Spring storyline: The Spartans must fix an offense that eclipsed 19 points just twice in its final nine games and finished 110th nationally in rushing. Michigan State has continuity with playcaller Brian Lindgren and quarterback Aidan Chiles, and an emerging star in sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh. But the unit must cut down penalties and turnovers and find more playmaking opportunities.

Position of intrigue: Cornerback. Michigan State hit the portal for help at several positions, including cornerback, where it must replace primary starters Charles Brantley, the team's interceptions leader in 2024, and Ed Woods. The team added three transfers -- Malcolm Bell (UConn), NiJhay Burt (Eastern Illinois) and Joshua Eaton (Texas State) -- who should all factor into the rotation for coordinator Joe Rossi.

Player to watch: Running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver. The Sacramento State transfer arrives to spark a running attack that lagged in coach Jonathan Smith's first season. Tau-Tolliver had 950 rushing yards and 1,267 all-purpose yards in 2024. -- Rittenberg

Spring storyline: The Gophers' quarterback competition will certainly be a focus of spring ball. Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey spent a year learning behind Max Brosmer and gets his chance to prove he's the guy this offseason. He'll have to hold off grad transfer Zach Pyron, who earned four starts over three seasons at Georgia Tech and offers proven dual-threat ability.

Position of intrigue: It'll be interesting to see how the Gophers' reshuffled offensive line comes together as the staff works to replace All-Big Ten left tackle Aireontae Ersery and two more multiyear starters. They added quality help via the portal between Marcellus Marshall (UCF), Dylan Ray (Kentucky) and Kahlee Tafai (Washington).

Player to watch: Can Jaxon Howard put together a breakthrough season for the Gophers' defense? The talented pass rusher and former ESPN 300 recruit transferred home after one year at LSU and played a rotation role as a redshirt freshman. Jay Joyner and Danny Striggow moving on to the NFL creates a big opportunity for Howard to go out and prove he's ready to start and make an impact. -- Olson

Spring storyline: After leading Nebraska to its first bowl victory since 2015, Matt Rhule is eager to take the next big step in Year 3. Sophomore QB Dylan Raiola has been surrounded by a ton of new talent thanks to a strong transfer portal haul, and OC Dana Holgorsen should have all the chess pieces he needs to build an exciting offense this offseason.

Position of intrigue: The Huskers need to reload along the defensive line and replace senior leaders Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher. New D-line coach Terry Bradden comes from the Kansas City Chiefs and inherits some promising young players, including former five-star recruit Williams Nwaneri, who need to step up in 2025.

Player to watch: Kentucky transfer wide receiver Dane Key was a must-get for the Huskers in December. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior brings a ton of experience to the table as a three-year starter who produced 126 career catches for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns in the SEC. -- Olson

Spring storyline: SMU quarterback transfer Preston Stone arrives with a chance to boost a woeful offense that ranked 128th nationally in scoring and 111th in passing last season. Stone will be throwing to South Dakota State wide receiver transfer Griffin Wilde, as well as Mike Wright, who opened 2024 as Northwestern's starting quarterback but is moving to receiver.

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. While quarterback and wide receiver also will generate attention, none of it will matter unless Northwestern gets better play up front. The Wildcats lost Josh Thompson to the portal but added Evan Beerntsen, who, like Wilde, is familiar with coordinator Zach Lujan from South Dakota State, and Xavior Gray (Liberty).

Player to watch: Defensive end Aidan Hubbard has 12 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in the past two seasons. He could become a premier pass rusher in the Big Ten this fall as he plays opposite promising junior Anto Saka. -- Rittenberg

Spring storyline: The Buckeyes must replace 14 starters off last year's national championship team, including multiyear stalwarts wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and defensive end Jack Sawyer. Coordinators Chip Kelly (Raiders) and Jim Knowles (Penn State) are gone, as well. The Buckeyes remain talented yet will also be inexperienced.

Position of intrigue: Quarterback Will Howard was spectacular in his lone season with the Buckeyes after transferring in from Kansas State. Freshman Julian Sayin, the No. 2 QB recruit in the country last year, is the favorite to take over. But he'll have to fend off highly touted incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair.

Player to watch: CJ Donaldson transferred in from West Virginia after rushing for more than 700 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons. The Buckeyes are banking Donaldson can help keep the running game rolling with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins moving on to the NFL. -- Trotter

Spring storyline: The development of quarterback Dante Moore inside the Oregon offense will be the headliner. Offensive coordinator Will Stein has been able to cater to Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, but Moore presents a new, but intriguing, wrinkle: a quarterback who has been in the building for a whole season, learning from Gabriel and Stein, and ready to take on a bigger role this season.

Position of intrigue: Linebacker. The Ducks are losing a ton at the position with the departure of start Jeffrey Bassa. There isn't a clear-cut leader at the position (Devon Jackson, who has 47 career tackles, is returning) or any particular additions that stand out, so it will be interesting to see if any player emerges at the position.

Player to watch: Malik Benson. The Florida State transfer doesn't have eye-popping numbers (25 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown last year), but he brings experience and a different dynamic to the Ducks' receiving room, which just lost leading receiver Tez Johnson to the NFL. Alongside Evan Stewart and Gary Bryant Jr., Benson could turn into a key target for Moore. -- Uggetti

Spring storyline: The Nittany Lions snagged Jim Knowles, who just coordinated the No. 1 defense in college football last season at Ohio State. Penn State made him the highest-paid coordinator in the country ($3.1 million). Knowles will begin molding the Nittany Lions defense this spring, with plenty of talent to deploy.

Position of intrigue: The Nittany Lions have to get more production out of their wide receivers from quarterback Drew Allar, especially with All-American tight end Tyler Warren on the way to the NFL. Penn State is banking that transfers Devonte Ross (Troy) and Kyron Hudson (USC) can help elevate a spot that's been underwhelming in recent years.

Player to watch: Dani Dennis-Sutton will get his chance to shine as Penn State's top pass rusher, with Abdul Carter likely to become a top-three draft pick. -- Trotter

Spring storyline: The Boilermakers hired head coach Barry Odom after they lost 11 straight last year under Ryan Walters. Odom, who arrived after two years at UNLV, is a defensive-minded coach. He'll be tasked with rebuilding a Purdue defense that was among the worst in college football, ranking second-to-last nationally in defensive EPA (expected points allowed) and opposing QBR (83.1).

Position of intrigue: Odom brought in three quarterbacks from the transfer portal in Malachi Singleton (Arkansas), EJ Colson (UCF) and Evans Chuba (Washington State). The trio played little or none for their former schools last year, leaving a wide-open battle for the Purdue starting job.

Player to watch: Tennessee transfer Nathan Leacock was a four-star recruit two years ago. He played sparingly in Knoxville, but will have ample opportunity now, with virtually Purdue's entire receiving corps from last year gone. -- Trotter

Spring storyline: Rutgers won four Big Ten games last year for the first time since joining in the league in 2014. With Athan Kaliakmanis back (30 career college starts) as the starting quarterback, the Scarlet Knights have the chance to take another step forward, especially if the majority of their key transfers portal additions come through.

Position of intrigue: The Scarlet Knights added a pair of prolific pass rushers through the transfer portal in Eric O'Neill and Bradley Weaver. O'Neill was first-team All-Sun Belt after recording 13 sacks and a pick-six for James Madison. Weaver was second-team All-MAC at Ohio with 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. If those two additions click, Rutgers could boast an elite pass rush.

Player to watch: The Scarlet Knights are replacing outgoing first-team All-Big Ten running back Kyle Monangai with CJ Campbell Jr., who rushed for 844 yards and caught 40 passes with 14 total touchdowns for Florida Atlantic last season. -- Trotter

Spring storyline: DeShaun Foster's second season as the Bruins' head coach begins with a lot of question marks and plenty of new faces. Foster revamped almost his entire staff after UCLA finished 5-7 last year. Tino Sunseri is in from Indiana as the team's next offensive coordinator, and he'll be tasked with trying to recharge an offense that was one of the least productive in the conference last season.

Position of intrigue: Offensive line. With a new offensive line coach in Andy Kwon, the Bruins have prioritized the line by bringing in a number of key transfers, including tackle Courtland Ford from Kentucky, interior lineman Julian Armella from Florida State and Eugene Brooks from Oklahoma, as well as K.D. Arnold from Jacksonville State.

Player to watch: With Dante Moore departing last year for Oregon, Ethan Garbers finally running out of eligibility and Justyn Martin entering the transfer portal, Foster had to reach into the portal for a signal caller with some experience. Enter Joey Aguilar. The Appalachian State quarterback returns to his home state with one more year of eligibility after finishing his senior year at App State with 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns. -- Uggetti

Spring storyline: Can Jayden Maiava be Lincoln Riley's next great quarterback? Maiava became the Trojans' starter under less-than-ideal circumstances when he replaced Miller Moss with just three games left in the regular season last year. In moments, Maiava impressed, showcasing a dynamic ability to move Riley's offense forward, especially with his legs. But his youth and understandable lack of experience also showed. An entire offseason should only help, and USC looks to be giving Maiava the runway to be the guy until 2025 recruit Husan Longstreet is ready.

Position of intrigue: Defensive line. Position coach Eric Henderson has kept busy since the season wrapped up, helping to bring in key portal additions like Keeshawn Silver from Kentucky and Jamaal Jarrett from Georgia while also bringing in five-star player Jahkeem Stewart, who is likely to see action in no time. Kameryn Fountain and Anthony Lucas are also returning.

Player to watch: Waymond Jordan. The JUCO running back from Kansas was a key addition for USC after Quinten Joyner entered the transfer portal, and Riley and Co. have been able to develop a great track record with adding backs from the portal (see: Travis Dye, MarShawn Lloyd and Woody Marks) who all had breakout-type seasons with USC. Jordan could be up next. -- Uggetti

Spring storyline: Perhaps no team suffered as much of a regression at one position group more than the Huskies did on the offensive line. After winning the Joe Moore award for the best line in the country in 2023, Washington's new unit allowed the most sacks in the Big Ten last season. With quarterback Demond Williams Jr. heading into his sophomore season with some momentum, the offensive line development and chemistry will be a key part of the Huskies' spring ball.

Position of intrigue: Wide receiver. Getting Denzel Boston (834 yards and nine touchdowns) to return to Seattle was a huge boon for the Huskies; adding wideout Omari Evans from Penn State (five touchdowns on 21 catches) was an even bigger piece of offseason news. Both Boston and Evans and the rest of the Huskies' wide receiver room should give Williams Jr. plenty of weapons to throw to this season.

Player to watch: Demond Williams Jr. The Arizona native showed enough flashes in his freshman season to get Washington fans excited for what he could do following another year under coach Jedd Fisch (and better protection from his line). Williams Jr. completed 78% of his 105 pass attempts and threw for 944 yards in limited action. Now, he's getting a full runway as the team's starter and could be primed for a breakout year. -- Uggetti

Spring storyline: A new offensive coordinator, new starting quarterback and 18 more incoming transfers should make for a fascinating spring in Madison. Coach Luke Fickell has made some substantial changes following a 5-7 season that snapped the program's 22-year bowl streak. The arrival of former Kansas OC Jeff Grimes and Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. should go a long way toward getting Wisconsin's offense back on track, and the defense will feature a ton of new contributors.

Position of intrigue: After finishing last in FBS in tackles for loss (42) and second-worst in the Big Ten in sacks (17), the Badgers totally overhauled their defensive front this offseason. They're depending on incoming transfers Jay'viar Suggs, Parker Petersen, Corey Walker, Charles Perkins, Micheal Garner and Mason Reiger to give their D-line real competitive depth up front.

Player to watch: Few players could benefit from Grimes' offensive system more than sophomore running back Darrion Dupree. The Badgers choosing not to prioritize a running back in portal recruiting tells you what they think of Dupree's upside. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back produced 436 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown during his debut season. -- Olson