College football coaches, players and fans get their first whiff of the 2025 season during spring practices, which are underway or coming soon to campuses around the country.

Programs are allowed to conduct 15 on-field practice sessions over a 34-day period. Schools traditionally have ended the practice period with a spring intrasquad game, although some are skipping the games for other events, such as fan fests or alumni games.

Below is a list of confirmed spring camp dates for schools in the four power conferences. Schools that are not having a traditional spring game are marked with an asterisk.

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Camp opened: March 3

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Arkansas Razorbacks

Camp opens: March 10

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Auburn Tigers

Camp opens: March 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Florida Gators

Camp opens: March 6

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Georgia Bulldogs

Camp opens: March 11

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Kentucky Wildcats

Camp opens: March 10

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

LSU Tigers

Camp opens: March 8

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Ole Miss Rebels

Camp opens: March 18

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Camp opens: March 18

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Missouri Tigers

Camp opened: Feb. 28

Spring game/camp ends: March 20*

Oklahoma Sooners

Camp opens: March 6

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

South Carolina Gamecocks

Camp opens: March 19

Spring game/camp ends: April 18

Tennessee Volunteers

Camp opens: March 7

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Texas Longhorns

Camp opens: March 17*

Texas A&M Aggies

Camp opens: March 21

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Vanderbilt Commodores

Camp opened: March 4

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Big Ten

Illinois Fighting Illini

Camp opens: March 12

Spring game/camp ends: April 18*

Indiana Hoosiers

Camp opens: March 8

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Iowa Hawkeyes

Camp opens: March 26

Spring game/camp ends: April 26

Maryland Terrapins

Camp opens: March 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 26

Michigan Wolverines

Camp opens: March 18

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Michigan State Spartans

Camp opens: March 18

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Camp opens: March 20

Spring game/camp ends: April 21*

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Camp opens: March 24

Spring game/camp ends: April 26*

Northwestern Wildcats

Camp opens: March 6

Ohio State Buckeyes

Camp opens: March 17

Spring game/camp ends: April 12*

Oregon Ducks

Spring game/camp ends: April 26

Penn State Nittany Lions

Camp opens: March 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 26

Purdue Boilermakers

Camp opened: March 4

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Camp opens: March 20

Spring game/camp ends: April 21*

UCLA Bruins

Camp opens: April 1

Spring game/camp ends: May 3

Washington Huskies

Camp opens: April 1

Spring game/camp ends: May 2

Wisconsin Badgers

Camp opens: March 13

Spring game/camp ends: April 19/April 24

ACC

Boston College Eagles

Camp opens: March 11

Spring game/camp ends: April 12*

California Golden Bears

Camp opens: March 12

Spring game/camp ends: April 12*

Clemson Tigers

Camp opened: Feb. 28

Spring game/camp ends: April 5

Duke Blue Devils

Camp opens: March 20

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Florida State Seminoles

Camp opens: March 19

Spring game/camp ends: April 21*

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Camp opened: March 4

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Louisville Cardinals

Camp opened: March 3

Spring game/camp ends: April 11

Miami Hurricanes

Camp opened: March 3

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

NC State Wolfpack

Camp opened: Feb. 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 4*

North Carolina Tar Heels

Camp opened: March 4

Spring game/camp ends: April 12*

Pittsburgh Panthers

Camp opens: March 11

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

SMU Mustangs

Camp opens: March 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 25*

Stanford Cardinal

Camp opens: April 1

Spring game/camp ends: April 26*

Syracuse Orange

Camp opens: March 24

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Virginia Cavaliers

Camp opened: March 3

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Virginia Tech Hokies

Camp opens: March 19

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Camp opens: March 22

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Spring game/camp ends: April 12

Big 12

Arizona Wildcats

Camp opens: March 18

Spring game/camp ends: April 19*

BYU Cougars

Camp opened: Feb. 27

Spring game/camp ends: March 29*

Cincinnati Bearcats

Spring game/camp ends: April 12*

Colorado Buffaloes

Camp opens: March 11

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Houston Cougars

Camp opens: March 18

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Kansas Jayhawks

Camp opened: March 2

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Camp opens: March 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Camp opens: March 10

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

UCF Knights

Camp opens: March 11

Spring game/camp ends: April 19*

Utah Utes

Camp opens: March 20

Spring game/camp ends: April 19

West Virginia Mountaineers

Camp opened: Feb. 25

Spring game/camp ends: April 5