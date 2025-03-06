Check out the numbers behind Dan Lanning's new deal with the Oregon Ducks that runs through 2030. (0:52)

Coach Dan Lanning has agreed to a new contract with Oregon that will raise his average salary close to $11 million annually, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Lanning's new deal, which is pending board approval, will run for six years through the 2030 season, though his buyout to leave remains $20 million.

Lanning, 38, has gone 35-6 in three seasons coaching the Ducks. In 2024, Oregon went undefeated during the regular season and won the Big Ten championship in its first year in the league. The Ducks earned the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff but lost to Ohio State in the second round at the Rose Bowl.

Yahoo Sports first reported Lanning's deal.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.