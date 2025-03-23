Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee State has hired Reggie Barlow as its new football coach, the school announced Sunday.

Barlow, who coached the UFL's D.C. Defenders the past two seasons, succeeds Eddie George as Tennessee State's coach. George was hired earlier this month as Bowling Green's new coach.

"Unbelievable! The chance to be at Tennessee State University, with its rich history, tradition, and legacy of amazing players and coaches -- it's truly an honor to follow in their footstep," Barlow said in a statement. "I'm humbled, blessed, and beyond excited!"

Barlow, 53, was 13-7 the past two seasons as the Defenders' coach. In 2023, he was named the XFL's Coach of the Year after leading the Defenders to a 9-1 record and an appearance in the XFL championship game.

Defenders quarterbacks coach Shannon Harris was named the team's interim coach, the UFL announced Sunday. The team plays its first game of the 2025 season next Sunday.

Barlow has previous college coaching experience, first at his alma mater, Alabama State, for eight seasons and then at Virginia State for six seasons. He led Virginia State to an undefeated record in 2017 and was named the CIAA Coach of the Year.

He played seven seasons as a wide receiver in the NFL, for the Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after being selected in the fourth round by Jacksonville in the 1996 draft.

Tennessee State made the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2013 and earned a share of the OVC-Big South title, the school's first league title in football since 1999.