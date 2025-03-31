Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State landed a significant recruiting upset in the 2026 class on Monday, edging LSU and Texas to secure the commitment of four-star safety Blaine Bradford, No. 32 in the ESPN Junior 300.

Bradford, who plays for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is ESPN's No. 3 safety in the 2026 class. He joins the Buckeyes as the program's sixth top-300 pledge and second defensive commit in the cycle. Bradford now trails only No. 1 overall recruit Chris Henry Jr. as the second-ranked member of the defending national champions' incoming class.

Ohio State and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri built a strong connection with Bradford throughout the 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender's recruitment. Still, Bradford's Monday morning pledge marked a surprise recruiting win over presumed favorite LSU, the hometown program that signed Bradford's older brother Jacob as a three-star defensive back in the 2025 cycle.

Bradford's commitment follows a weekend visit with the Buckeyes, and he's scheduled for officials in June with Ohio State, LSU and Texas. Bradford announced his pledge on social media.

Bradford marks the Buckeyes' third top-300 pledge in the month of March, following in-state offensive tackles Maxwell Riley (No. 96 in ESPN Junior 300) and Sam Greer (No. 249 overall). He joins four-star cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon (No. 165 overall) as the second top-300 defender committed to the program in 2026. As All-America safety Caleb Downs enters his junior season, Ohio State is building a potential bridge to the future at the position between Bradford and four-star freshman Faheem Delane (ESPN's No. 5 safety in the 2025 class).

Alongside Bradford, the Buckeyes hosted a collection of elite class of 2026 prospects over the weekend including No. 1 running back Savion Hiter, top-35 outside linebacker Simeon Caldwell and four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, ESPN's No. 50 overall prospect in 2026.

Ohio State signed the nation's No. 5 class in the 2025 cycle, headlined by five-star signees in quarterback Tavien St. Clair and cornerback Devin Sanchez.