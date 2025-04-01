Open Extended Reactions

Here's a juicy story: Coastal Carolina University says fans can "feast for free" for the 2025 football season, making the Chanticleers the first FBS program in the country to offer free concessions at games.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," athletic director Chance Miller said in a statement Monday. "We're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."

CCU fans who buy a ticket to the game will be able to select up to four items per concession stand visit from a menu selection of hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and fountain drinks. There is no limit on how many visits fans can make to the concession stands, but they must scan an app each time.

Average attendance at Coastal Carolina football games was 21,415 during the 2024 season -- about average for the Sun Belt conference. Coastal Carolina did not break out concessions revenue in the athletic department's annual financial report, but others schools with similar attendance figures report football concessions generating around $250,000 per game, based on publicly available financial reporting.

After keeping season ticket prices unchanged the past two seasons, a Coastal Carolina spokesperson told ESPN "most ticket prices stayed the same" for 2025. According to the school's website, a seat in the lower bowl near midfield would cost $230 for a full season ticket package -- compared to $200 for a similar seat in 2024.

Alcoholic beverages, specialty items and items from third-party vendors are not included in the promotion.

The Chanticleers athletic department is no stranger to unique promotions to encourage fan support. In the fall, the school offered season-ticket holders for the men's or women's basketball team a full refund if the teams won at least 35 games combined. The men's and women's teams won 33 games combined this past season.