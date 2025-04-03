Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State landed the commitment of four-star defender Simeon Caldwell on Wednesday, multiple sources told ESPN, securing coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes a pledge from the nation's No. 34 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

Caldwell, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, is ESPN's No. 4 outside linebacker. He picked Ohio State over Miami, Notre Dame and USC following an unofficial visit with the Buckeyes this past weekend. Caldwell's decision marks Ohio State's second top-35 commitment of the week after the program earned a pledge from four-star safety Blaine Bradford (No. 32 in the ESPN Junior 300) on Monday.

Caldwell is the son of 10-year NFL veteran and former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and a nephew of Buckeyes secondary coach Tim Walton.

The younger Caldwell has emerged as a versatile defender across multiple varsity seasons at The Bolles School in Jacksonville and projects to play linebacker or safety when he arrives at Ohio State. Beyond his relation to Walton, Caldwell was recruited heavily by the Buckeyes' coaching staff; first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and defensive assistants Matt Guerrieri and James Laurinaitis were all integral to Caldwell's decision to commit before the summer.

Initially scheduled for a slate of late-spring trips to Miami, USC and Notre Dame, Caldwell will now make a June 20 trip to Ohio State his lone official visit following his pledge Wednesday.

With Caldwell and Bradford -- two of ESPN's top 10 defenders in the cycle -- the Buckeyes now have the backbone to a growing defensive class in 2026. Four-star cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon (No. 165 overall) represents a third top 300 defender already committed to Ohio State in the cycle. Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, out of Akron, Ohio, is ESPN's No. 13 overall prospect in the 2026 class and represents another top target who could further bolster the Buckeyes' secondary class between now and the early signing period in December.

Ohio State's 2026 class is led by five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect in the cycle. Pledges from in-state offensive tackles Maxwell Riley (No. 96 overall) and Sam Greer (No. 249) marked a pair of key additions for the program in March. Four-star tight end Corbyn Fordham (No. 224), one of Caldwell's high school teammates, rounds out the program's group of six ESPN 300 pledges in the 2026 class.